Gift Cards Top 2026 Holiday Wish Lists At 47%, Followed By Clothes At 44%, While 43% Of Shoppers Begin Before November And Clutter Gifts Face A Tough Sell

Before you buy a single gift this year, it helps to know what people actually want. According to the National Retail Federation’s holiday survey, the most requested present for 2026 is a gift card, named by 47% of shoppers.

Clothing comes next at 44%. Neither one needs a closet shelf, a battery or a place to hide until it gets re-gifted.

What Is On The Wish List

The survey, described in the National Retail Federation’s release, questioned 8,094 adults from October 1 to 7. The margin of error is plus or minus 1.1 percentage points.

The top of the list reads like this. Gift cards are named by 47%, clothing by 44%, books and other media by 25% and personal care items by 24%.

Notice what is missing. Knickknacks, novelty gadgets and decorative items are absent from the top four.

A Lot Of People Start Before November

The retail group also asked when people begin buying. According to the NRF, 43% of shoppers start before November.

Another number shows how much the holiday rush leans on one long weekend. The NRF reports that 64% of shoppers say they are likely to shop over Thanksgiving weekend.

Early shopping can be smart, since it spreads out the spending. It can also lead to buying on impulse, because browsing for weeks creates plenty of chances to add things you did not plan on.

Why Clutter Gifts Face A Tough Sell

Here is our own observation, and it is not something the survey found. When the top requests are gift cards, clothing, books and personal care items, it suggests many people want practical things, not objects to store.

Think of the last time you opened a gift that you did not need. Maybe it was a decorative item, a gadget that does one thing or a set of something you already owned. It likely spent a few weeks on a counter and then landed in a donation bag.

That is how holiday clutter gets built. The gift costs money to buy, time to wrap and space to keep, and the person on the other end may not want it at all.

Gift Ideas That Do Not Take Up Space

If you want to give something with real value and no storage burden, try some of these ideas.

– A gift card to a favorite restaurant, grocery store, coffee shop or bookstore. – A subscription to a magazine, streaming service or audiobook app. – Tickets to a show, a museum membership or a day trip. – Consumables, like good coffee, homemade baked goods, specialty tea or a nice bottle of olive oil. – A paperback or a gift certificate for a local bookstore, since books and media made the wish list. – A personal care treat, such as quality soap, lotion or a spa visit.

Handmade gifts count too. A framed family photo or a jar of your signature jam says more than something off a store shelf.

Gift Cards Do Not Have To Feel Cold

Some people worry that a gift card is impersonal. A little effort makes it feel thoughtful, such as choosing a store you know the person loves and writing a note about why you picked it.

Pair a card with a small treat, like a candy bar with a coffee card or a bookmark with a bookstore card. Better yet, make a plan to use it together.

Remember to keep the receipt in case of a problem, and check the expiration date and any fees before you buy. Buy cards from a trusted display or directly from the retailer, and check that the package has not been tampered with.

Set A Budget Before The Sales Start

Because so many shoppers begin early, it is easy to lose track. Write down a total for the season and a limit for each person on your list.

Decide on your budget before you open the sales emails, and track each purchase as you go. A simple list on paper works fine.

Ask family members what they would like, and agree to simple rules, such as a price limit or drawing names for the group. Many families find this lowers the stress and the clutter at the same time.

Where Clutter Gifts Come From

Few people set out to give something unwanted. It usually happens when we are in a hurry, the shelf looks festive and a friend or relative is hard to shop for.

A short question fixes most of it. Before you buy, ask yourself whether the person would choose this item with their own money. If the answer is a maybe, a gift card or a consumable is a better bet.

It also helps to listen during the year. When a friend mentions she is out of her favorite tea or wants a new novel, jot it down, and you will have a list ready by the time the sales start.

Make Room Before New Things Arrive

If your home is already full, this is the best time to clear space. Before the holidays, go through toys, coats and kitchenware and let go of items nobody uses.

Donate what is in good shape and sell what has value, and your house will be ready for the gifts that matter. Kids can pick a few toys to share, which teaches generosity and makes space for the new arrivals.

The NRF numbers tell a clear story: shoppers want gift cards, clothing, books and personal care items. Give people what they want, start with a budget and leave the clutter off the list.

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