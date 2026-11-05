Harkla Recalls Children’s Sensory Swings After 29 Reports Of Ceiling Hooks Separating, Including Concussions And A Broken Arm, And Parents Need A Repair Kit

A sensory swing is meant to calm a child, not drop one. Harkla has recalled its children’s sensory swings after 29 reports that the ceiling hook came loose, including injuries that range from concussions to a broken arm.

The good news is that the fix is free. Parents who own an affected swing need to get a repair kit, and until it arrives the swing should not be used.

Twenty-Nine Reports, Fourteen Injuries And Two Concussions

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission lists the recall in its Harkla recall notice. About 25,541 swings were sold in the United States and 5,534 in Canada.

According to the commission, the company received 29 reports of the hook separating. In those cases, 14 injuries were reported, including two concussions and a broken arm.

Those numbers are why the commission calls it a fall hazard with a risk of serious injury. A child swinging from a ceiling may be several feet off the ground, and a sudden drop lands on a hard floor.

The Problem Is Where The Hook Meets The Plate

The commission says the hook can detach from the plate. That is the hardware that connects the swing to the ceiling, so when it lets go, the whole swing and the child come down together.

Not every Harkla swing is affected. The recall applies only to models with a four-hole hook, so the first job is to look at the hardware itself.

Check the hook and plate and count the holes. If yours has four, you have one of the recalled models, and you should read the recall notice for the exact product description.

What Parents Need To Do Now

The remedy is a free repair kit, rather than a return of the entire swing. Owners get it after registering with the company, and the steps are in the official notice.

Stop using the swing until the kit is installed. Take down the swing seat and keep the child away from the hanging hardware.

When the kit arrives, follow the instructions carefully. If you do not feel confident with a drill and a ceiling joist, ask a handy relative or a professional to do it.

Why Sensory Swings Put Extra Stress On A Ceiling

Sensory swings are popular with families of children who find movement soothing, and many are used for hours a day. Unlike a playground swing built into a steel frame, an indoor swing hangs from a single point in a ceiling.

That makes the mounting hardware the most important part. Even a well-made fabric swing is only as strong as the hook, the plate and the wood behind them.

Regular use also wears on hardware. Bouncing and spinning can loosen fasteners over time, so a swing that was solid when it went up may not be solid a year later.

A Simple Hardware Check Before Every Hanging

Whatever brand you own, a quick routine helps keep kids safe. Do this once a month, and again after anyone moves the swing.

– Look at the plate and hook for bending, cracks or gaps where parts meet. – Make sure every screw or bolt is tight and no hardware has backed out. – Confirm that the anchor is fastened into a ceiling joist or beam, not just drywall. – Give the swing a firm tug with an adult’s weight before a child gets in. – Stop using it right away if anything looks different from last time.

Selling Or Passing Down A Swing? Check First

A sensory swing is a classic hand-me-down. Families outgrow them quickly, then post them on neighborhood sale pages or offer them to a friend with a younger child.

Before you do that, look up whether it is a Harkla swing with a four-hole hook. If it is, the repair kit should be installed first, or the buyer should be told about the recall.

Selling a recalled item without mentioning it puts a child at risk. It can also cause trouble for you if a buyer later finds out.

You can search any child product by name on the safety commission’s website, and it takes only a minute. Do the same with cribs, high chairs and strollers when you are cleaning out the nursery.

Check Other Things Hanging From The Ceiling

This recall is a good reminder to look at everything else in your home that hangs overhead. Hammocks, porch swings, hanging chairs, aerial hammocks for play and even heavy plants all depend on a single attachment point.

Each one has a weight rating from the maker, and the rating assumes the hardware is installed the right way. If you cannot find the instructions, look up the model online and confirm the weight limit before a child or an adult climbs in.

Keep the manual and the receipt in one folder, so that the next time a recall is announced you can check the model number in seconds.

Talk To The Kids, Too

If your child loves the swing, explain why it is out of service for a short while. A simple message such as “the hook needs a new part to keep you safe” is usually enough.

Offer a different calm-down option in the meantime, like a weighted blanket, a bean bag chair or a cozy corner with soft light. Then bring the swing back once the repair kit is on.

To recap, Harkla swings with a four-hole hook have had 29 reports of the hook separating and 14 injuries. Stop using the swing, register for the free repair kit and install it before the next ride.

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