Reseller Gives Himself 30 Minutes To Flip Cheap Streetwear On Vinted, Spends £679, Then Predicts £1,118 In Sales Before Anything Is Actually Sold

A reseller sets an alarm for 30 minutes and says he has to make as much money as physically possible using only Vinted. When the timer ends, he has spent £679 on cheap streetwear and predicts it will bring in £1,118.

The reseller behind @CultureForce says the profit works out to £438 on paper. Nothing has actually sold yet, and he is upfront that his numbers are predictions based on years of past sales.

He bought 20 items in the half hour, roughly one every 90 seconds. Here is how he did it.

“Let’s Go” And A 30 Minute Alarm Starts The Race

He starts on the Vinted “For You” page, which he says works the same way as TikTok, Instagram or YouTube. It shows you items based on your buying history, and since he buys cheap streetwear, that is mostly what appears.

He explains that Vinted wants buyer fees, so it is in the platform’s interest to show you cheap stuff. As he scrolls, he opens anything decent in a new tab and refreshes often.

Speed matters. He points to a Stussy t-shirt listed only eight minutes earlier, which he says would sell for about £25, and he hits the buy button fast.

A Rugby Polo Listed At £5.50 Was Gone In Seconds

The pace is brutal. At one point he spots a Ralph Lauren rugby polo that has literally just been uploaded for £5.50, and by the time he clicks, someone has already bought it. He suspects it was a bot.

That is why he says you have to be quick. He is also careful, rejecting a Corteiz piece with a rip and reverse stitching that looked bad.

He notes that Vinted gives buyers 48 hours to return items and make a claim, which helps when a seller turns out to have finessed the photos.

Trendy Brands And “Newest Listed” Are The Whole Strategy

For anyone starting from scratch, he suggests picking brands that are trendy right now. He names Ralph Lauren, Supreme, Stussy and Palace, and says Stone Island and Corteiz are also strong, with plenty of demand for Ralph Lauren this year.

Then he sorts by newest listed to catch bargains before other buyers. A Stone Island tee at £15 and a pink Stone Island t-shirt both come up this way.

He sends a £12 offer on a marked Stone Island tee, noting that marks put most buyers off but can be wiped off in the wash in minutes. The seller accepts, and with fees he pays about £14, saving roughly £5 off the asking price.

Low Offers, Bundles And Kids’ Sizes Make The Margin

Offers are a big part of his method. He sends low offers on many items at once, though he warns that Vinted limits how many you get, and he runs out of them partway through. He says some sellers love a bundle because they just want to get rid of their stuff and are not resellers.

One seller gets two Corteiz t-shirts bought together for £26.13. Another pick is a child’s age 12 CP Company piece for about £5. He says the sizing on kids’ CP Company and Stone Island runs massive, and plenty of smaller men wear it.

He also keeps an eye out for fakes. He calls out a Supreme hoodie that cannot be real, and he says some high-ticket items are faked so often that he does due diligence the moment they arrive.

The Scoreboard After 30 Minutes

When the alarm sounds, he counts up the purchases. The Stussy t-shirt cost £11.85 and he expects £25. A Supreme Corteiz zip cost £30.94 and he expects £50.

The Supreme script hoodie, one of his best pickups, cost £33, and he says he will sell it for £55 easily and maybe £70 if he waits. A CP Company long sleeve cost £16.82 and he expects £35.

The big-ticket items come with bigger profits. A Supreme Nike jacket cost £111.75 and he expects £170, a reversible Supreme puffer cost £88 and he expects £150, and a Supreme North Face reflective jacket cost £82.50 and he expects £140.

Why The £438 Profit Is Not Pocket Money

Adding it up, he says he spent £679 on Vinted in the session. His predicted sales come to £1,118, which would mean a £438 profit if the predictions hold.

He says he has been harsh in his estimates. He has sold hundreds of thousands of items over the years in this niche and bases prices on past sales, but some pieces, like the jacket he expects to sell for £140, he will hold for a couple of months.

He is also clear that the headline number is not take-home pay. He says you can take about 10% off for fees and listing, and that he has employees and rent to cover.

What Beginners Can Take From It

He does not expect anyone to make £400 or £500 in their first 30 minutes. His point is that if you understand what to look for on Vinted, it can be a real business.

For anyone trying this, the practical lessons are clear. Learn to remove marks, because marked items are often the cheapest. Check each piece in hand, since sellers can finesse you. Move fast on new listings, and never leave money on the table by skipping the cleaning wipes.

The same habits apply whether you resell vintage or just clear your own closet. Price realistically, check condition, and know that the fees come off the top.

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