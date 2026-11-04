Grandma’s Trick For Greasy Gray Kitchen Towels Uses Hot Water, Dish Soap, Salt And Vinegar, Then A Clothespin Hack Fits Up To 10 Shirts On One Dryer

Over time, kitchen towels turn gray, soak up food smells and collect greasy marks. Most of us toss them in the wash again and again, then give up and throw them out. The YouTube channel Clever Hacks asks a simple question: “Did your grandma never show you this trick?”

The answer uses four things already in your kitchen: hot water, dish soap, salt and vinegar. It takes about half an hour, and it needs no scrubbing.

Grandma’s Greasy Towel Trick Needs Just Four Kitchen Staples

Start by filling a large bowl with hot water. Warm water loosens grease, food residue and dirt that has worked deep into the fibers.

Add a small amount of dish soap, which breaks down the greasy buildup. Then add a little salt, which helps freshen the fabric and loosen the dirt left on the surface.

Pour in a small amount of vinegar. It helps neutralize unpleasant odors and cuts the residue that frequent washing leaves behind. Mix everything well so it is evenly spread through the water.

Press The Towels Down And Wait 15 To 30 Minutes

Place the towels in the bowl and press them down with a spoon until they are fully soaked. Leave them for 15 to 30 minutes while the mixture works on the dirt and grease.

Rinse the towels under running water in the sink until the visible dirt is gone. Once they are dry, they should look cleaner, smell fresher and feel nicer to use.

The Toothpaste Rescue For A Smelly, Stained Towel

For a towel that is stained as well as smelly, the channel suggests a second method. Lay the towel in the sink and squeeze about 2 inches of toothpaste onto it. Toothpaste is a popular cleaning and laundry helper for stains and discoloration.

Sprinkle on one tablespoon of salt, then pour some dish soap over the top. Soak the towel in hot, but not boiling, water so that it is completely wet. Stir it with chopsticks or tongs.

After one hour, take it out and wash it normally in the machine. The channel says the towel comes out “free from stains and unpleasant odors.”

A Clothespin Hack Fits Up To 10 Shirts On One Dryer Rack

The channel’s laundry tip is about space. “Most people hang clothes on the metal crossarms of the dryer. This way, only five shirts fit on one wing.”

The fix is to take some clothespins and grab the shirt by the bottom. Fasten it across the wing, then hang the next shirt the same way. With this method, “you can hang up to 10 shirts,” side by side on the lower rack.

Besides saving space, the clothes dry faster because the fabric gets better airflow. Shirts straighten out under their own weight, which makes ironing easier.

A Cup Of Coffee To Bring Black Clothes Back

Faded blacks get a different treatment. Put dark clothes in the washing machine, choosing only items without prints or light colors. Brew coffee from a machine or from instant, making sure it has no grounds.

Add the coffee to the detergent compartment or pour a cup directly onto the laundry. Then add your usual detergent and start the machine. The channel says coffee “acts as a natural dye” that helps darken black and brown clothes and keeps the color from fading.

Scented Cloths For Laundry That Smells Good For A Week

To get a lasting fresh scent, choose a fabric softener with a smell you love. Pour three measures into a container and add three measures of water. Mix well.

Cut two or three soft cloths, cutting one of them in half, and soak them in the mix. They can be stored for several days. Toss one in with the wash, or put one in the dryer with wet laundry. After use, return it to the container for the next load.

The channel says the scent can last for days, even a week after taking clothes out of the closet.

Swap Fabric Softener For Vinegar To Fluff Up A Comforter

Regular fabric softener can leave a coating on fibers. With a comforter, the residue can build up over time and weigh down the fabric and filling.

Instead, measure about a third of a cup of plain white vinegar. Pour it into the fabric softener compartment with a little water. Vinegar helps rinse out detergent residue and buildup, leaving the fabric softer.

Give the comforter room to move in the machine and choose a program that fits the care label. Remove it right away, shake it out, and turn and fluff it often as it dries. The inside has to be completely dry before you use it again.

Before You Try These Tricks

A few sensible precautions help any home remedy go smoothly.

Check the care label first, especially on comforters and dark clothes.

Test any mixture on a hidden corner before soaking the whole item.

Never mix vinegar with bleach. The two together make a harmful gas.

Rinse well after soaking so no soap, salt or toothpaste stays in the fabric.

Dry everything fully before you store it, to avoid musty smells.

Most of these tips cost pennies and use things you already have. If your towels are looking gray, the hot water, dish soap, salt and vinegar bowl is a fine place to start.

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