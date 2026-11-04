Seller Of Over 25,000 Items Reveals A $1.50 Dodge Ram Hub Cap Sold For $40, Then A $3 Heat Control Plug Fetched $70 After 78 Days

A hub cap off a Dodge Ram 1500 does not sound like treasure. But reseller Jride Flips picked one up at a thrift store for $1.50 and sold it on eBay for $40 plus shipping in just under a month.

He has sold more than 25,000 items on eBay, Poshmark and Mercari, and over 15,000 of them came from thrift stores like Goodwill, Deseret Industries and Savers. On his channel, Jride Flips, he walks through a long list of recent sales so viewers know what to look for.

A $3 Heat Control Plug Sold For $70 After 78 Days

One of his favorite sales of all time was a Salad Master heat control plug that he bought for $3. It took 78 days, nearly the 90-day mark, and then sold for $70 plus shipping. “Cords and plugins are insane,” he says. “70 bucks for this bad boy.”

Slow sellers can still pay off. A vintage Sanyo cassette player he bought for $10 sold for $70 in under a month. A Bosch mixer he picked up for $10 two months earlier sold for $90 plus shipping.

A $4 Wooden Bat Went For $100 In Under Two Weeks

A wooden DeMarini bat cost him $4 at a thrift store. It sold for $100 plus shipping after being listed for less than two weeks.

A Nikon camera sold for $30 in 48 hours at full price. He was only $13 into that one, which came from a lot of seven cameras he bought for $100. Six of the seven worked, and he says the cheapest of the others is worth $70, with a few worth $150 to $200.

The Same Day Sales That Made His Weekend

Some items did not make him wait. A Wii U MotionPlus with a nunchuk that cost $7 sold for $35 plus shipping the same day. A 1995 Milton Bradley Yahtzee game bought for $1.50 sold for $30 plus shipping the same day.

He also had 11 sales over the weekend on Poshmark, and none of them was clothing. “Sell your electronics there,” he says. He sold a 12-inch Hexclad saucepan he found at a yard sale for $5 for $35, after about six weeks.

Airport Lost And Found Sunglasses Brought In $350

His biggest sale came from a bulk lost and found purchase. A pair of Oakley sunglasses with 24 karat gold prisms and built-in video capabilities cost him $40 and sold on Poshmark for $350.

A pair of Oakley Sutros that cost $10 at an airport lost and found sold for $40 after 11 days. Oakley Flak 2.0 sunglasses that he paid about $15 to $20 for sold for $80 in less than 30 days.

A pair of Ray-Ban frames cost him about $8 and sold for $45 on a 10% off offer. Versace glasses he paid around $10 or $11 for in a lost and found buyout sold for about $59 after a 15% off offer.

His Smallest Profit In A Long Time Still Counts

Not every flip is a home run. One item he bought for $10 sold in 36 hours for $20, and after fees Poshmark sends him $16. “I made a $6 profit on this. But it was super easy to source, list, and it’s going to be super easy to ship.”

A Dell computer charger he listed at $25 went through three 90-day markdowns and sold for $17.12. An expired HP ink cartridge that cost him a dollar sold for $18 after more than 180 days and two markdowns.

He explains that bulk buying means taking a few duds. “You got to buy everything to get it.” He still says he makes thousands of dollars a week at a very high margin on most items.

The Mistake That Cost Him $15 On A CPAP Pillow

He once sold a CPAP pillow for $50 on Poshmark after putting in the title that it came with a pillowcase. It didn’t, so the buyer returned it, and he resold it without the pillowcase for $15 less. He had paid $5 for it.

The lesson is simple. Describe exactly what is in the box, because a wrong title costs you a sale.

More Cheap Finds Worth Hunting For

His list shows how many ordinary items hide profit. The prices below are what he paid and what each sold for.

Hobo wallet: $1.50 at Deseret Industries, sold for $35 plus shipping in about two months.

Refrigerator control board: $5 at a thrift store, tested with a multimeter, sold for $60 in about three weeks.

Intermatic wall timer: $3 at a Habitat for Humanity ReStore, sold for $35 in under 90 days.

Panasonic DVD recorders: $15 each at an estate sale, one sold for $100 almost immediately and the other for $85.

DVD VCR combo remote: $1 at a thrift store, sold for $20 plus shipping.

Two Buck knives, the 373 and the 379: bundled to sell for $32 plus shipping.

He also sells in bulk. He bought 40 pairs of Maui Jim sunglasses for about $3 each and sold them for $30 each.

What To Take From His List

His advice is that thrift stores underprice things all day long, and the money is in knowing what to grab. He says he thinks Goodwill is underpricing items at every location. A few habits make his approach work.

Give slow items time. Several of his best sales took 78 days or more.

Bundle low-value pairs, like the Buck knives, so they are worth the shipping.

Test electronics before you list them.

Be specific in your titles to avoid returns.

Keep cost low so even a small profit stays worthwhile.

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