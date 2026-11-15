Celebrating Half a Century: Hasbro is getting an early jump on the 50th anniversary of Star Wars: A New Hope with three distinct action figure waves scheduled for Spring 2027.

Hasbro is getting an early jump on the 50th anniversary of Star Wars: A New Hope with three distinct action figure waves scheduled for Spring 2027. The Black Series (6-Inch Scale): Introduces articulated figures of Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, and R2-D2 packaged on vintage-inspired blister cards featuring bespoke anniversary character artwork.

Introduces articulated figures of Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, and R2-D2 packaged on vintage-inspired blister cards featuring bespoke anniversary character artwork. The Vintage Collection (3.75-Inch Scale): Includes individual releases of Darth Vader, a Stormtrooper, and cantina regular Arleil Schous alongside a Death Star rescue 4-pack with Luke, Leia, Han Solo and Chewbacca on classic Kenner-branded cards.

Includes individual releases of Darth Vader, a Stormtrooper, and cantina regular Arleil Schous alongside a Death Star rescue 4-pack with Luke, Leia, Han Solo and Chewbacca on classic Kenner-branded cards. The Retro Collection: Delivers old-school 1970s-style sculpts across six single figures, two army-building 2-packs, and a special Episode IV set modeled directly after Kenner’s iconic 1977 Early Bird Packaging.

November 14, 2026

Didn’t you hear? Next year is the 50th anniversary of Star Wars: A New Hope, and the celebrations are already beginning,starting with Hasbro, who is dropping three distinct collections: The Black Series, The Vintage Collection, and The Retro Collection. Slated to arrive Spring 2027, here’s what we’re looking at.

Rather than sticking to a single scale or display style, Hasbro is covering every corner of the collector spectrum—bridging modern high-articulation sculpts with faithful recreations of the original 1977 toy aisle magic.

RELATED: The $80 Avengers Doomsday Doctor Doom Popcorn Bucket Is Marvel’s Wildest Movie Collectible

Table of Contents

The Black Series: Modern Articulation Meets Anniversary Cardbacks

The Vintage Collection: Classic Kenner Branding Returns

The Retro Collection: Pure 1977 Nostalgia

The Black Series: Modern Articulation Meets Anniversary Cardbacks

For collectors who favor larger, display-ready figures, The Black Series is bringing three core heroes into the spotlight at the 6-inch scale:

The Lineup: Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, and R2-D2 each receive dedicated A New Hope releases engineered with multiple points of articulation for dynamic shelf posing.

Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, and R2-D2 each receive dedicated A New Hope releases engineered with multiple points of articulation for dynamic shelf posing. Character-Specific Gear: Each figure comes packed with film-accurate accessories, including Luke’s Death Star grappling hook and Leia’s signature blasters.

Each figure comes packed with film-accurate accessories, including Luke’s Death Star grappling hook and Leia’s signature blasters. Dual-Display Packaging: Fans can unbox them for shelf displays or keep them mint on vintage-inspired blister cards adorned with custom anniversary character artwork.

The Vintage Collection: Classic Kenner Branding Returns

Holding down the beloved 3.75-inch scale, The Vintage Collection balances iconic villains, deep-cut background characters and one of the saga’s most memorable rescue sequences:

Individual Carded Releases: Collectors can hunt down Darth Vader, an Imperial Stormtrooper and Mos Eisley cantina patron Arleil Schous.

Collectors can hunt down Darth Vader, an Imperial Stormtrooper and Mos Eisley cantina patron Arleil Schous. Death Star Rescue 4-Pack: A dedicated multi-pack lets fans recreate the chaotic detention block escape with Luke,Leia, Han Solo and Chewbacca bundled together.

A dedicated multi-pack lets fans recreate the chaotic detention block escape with Luke,Leia, Han Solo and Chewbacca bundled together. Authentic 1970s Presentation: Every 3.75-inch figure arrives mounted on its own blister card sporting classic Kenner branding modeled straight after the original ’70s and ’80s run.

The Retro Collection: Pure 1977 Nostalgia

For fans chasing the exact tactile feel of childhood action figures from five decades ago, The Retro Collection goes all-in on old-school styling:

Core Character Singles: Features retro-sculpted versions of Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Han Solo,Chewbacca, Darth Vader and Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Features retro-sculpted versions of Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Han Solo,Chewbacca, Darth Vader and Obi-Wan Kenobi. Classic 2-Packs: Expands the Tatooine and Tantive IV dioramas with two themed pairings: a Jawa bundled with a Tusken Raider, and a Rebel Fleet Trooper paired with a Stormtrooper.

Expands the Tatooine and Tantive IV dioramas with two themed pairings: a Jawa bundled with a Tusken Raider, and a Rebel Fleet Trooper paired with a Stormtrooper. Early Bird Tribute Set: Rounding out the wave is an Episode IV Action Figure Set housing C-3PO, R2-D2 and a Death Squad Commander, complete with a cardboard display stage paying direct tribute to Kenner’s legendary 1977 Early Bird Packaging.

Oh, and that’s not even counting all of the events and activations! Don’t know about you guys, but I’m super excited for this rollout. May the freakin’ force be with us.

Featured Photo: Hasbro

{ "@context": "https://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "Inside Hasbro’s Spring 2027 Star Wars A New Hope 50th Anniversary Figure Lineup", "description": "Hasbro celebrates the 50th anniversary of Star Wars: A New Hope with Spring 2027 releases across The Black Series, The Vintage Collection, and The Retro Collection.", "datePublished": "2026-11-14T23:27:00-05:00", "dateModified": "2026-11-14T23:27:00-05:00", "mainEntityOfPage": { "@type": "WebPage", "@id": "https://deckedoutmagazine.com/hasbro-star-wars-a-new-hope-50th-anniversary-figures-2027/" }, "author": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Decked Out Magazine" }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Decked Out Magazine", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://deckedoutmagazine.com/wp-content/uploads/logo.png" } }, "about": [ { "@type": "Product", "name": "Hasbro Star Wars: A New Hope 50th Anniversary Action Figures", "brand": { "@type": "Brand", "name": "Hasbro" } }, { "@type": "Movie", "name": "Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope" }, { "@type": "Thing", "name": "Action Figures" } ] }

RELATED: Why the 2004 The Incredibles Game Was Way Harder Than Any Kids Movie Tie-In Had a Right to Be

The post Inside Hasbro’s Spring 2027 Star Wars A New Hope 50th Anniversary Figure Lineup first appeared on Decked Out Magazine.