November 14, 2026

There’s only two video games from my childhood I can say I never beat, and The Incredibles is one of them. I recently stumbled upon a gameplay run from somebody who decided to give it a shot in more modern times, and judging from the many comments stating that they also found this game hard, I clearly wasn’t alone.

On paper, Heavy Iron Studios’ 2004 adaptation of Pixar’s superhero masterpiece had everything a kid in the PlayStation 2, GameCube, and Xbox era wanted. It featured actual movie clips, crisp character models, and the chance to play as the entire Parr family. In practice, however, sitting down with that controller meant signing up for one of the most unexpectedly unforgiving licensed games of the early 2000s.

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The Levels That Ended Childhood Playthroughs

The Levels That Ended Childhood Playthroughs

While Mr. Incredible’s brawler stages made up the bulk of the 18-mission campaign, it was the sudden shifts in mechanics—and razor-thin margins for error—that left an entire generation stuck on their living room floors. These were the hardest obstacles, in my opinion:

Violet’s Crossing: Given just a single solo level in the entire campaign, Violet’s stealth mission traded super-strength for a draining invisibility meter. Getting spotted by guards or running out of energy near searchlights meant instant failure,turning what should have been a cool change of pace into a controller-gripping stress test.

Given just a single solo level in the entire campaign, Violet’s stealth mission traded super-strength for a draining invisibility meter. Getting spotted by guards or running out of energy near searchlights meant instant failure,turning what should have been a cool change of pace into a controller-gripping stress test. Dash’s High-Speed Gauntlets: Dash’s stages (“Late for School” and “100 Mile Dash”) played like relentless hallway runners where camera angles and split-second jumps left zero room for hesitation—and dying didn’t always give your timer a friendly reset.

Dash’s stages (“Late for School” and “100 Mile Dash”) played like relentless hallway runners where camera angles and split-second jumps left zero room for hesitation—and dying didn’t always give your timer a friendly reset. The Omnidroid Showdowns: Fighting Syndrome’s killer robots on Nomanisan Island required strict pattern recognition, precise throwing mechanics, and heavy endurance across multiple phases that chewed through health bars fast.

Fighting Syndrome’s killer robots on Nomanisan Island required strict pattern recognition, precise throwing mechanics, and heavy endurance across multiple phases that chewed through health bars fast. The “Incredi-Ball” Finale Stretch: Even teaming Dash and Violet together inside her forcefield bubble demanded pinpoint platforming over laser grids and hazards right before the final confrontation.

For anyone like myself who tapped out on Nomanisan Island twenty-two years ago, watching seasoned players still sweat through those stages today brings a whole lot of overdue vindication. And since I tapped out, should I get a PS2 and try it again?

Featured Photo: THQ

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