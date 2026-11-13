Another Global Accolade: Antoine Fuqua’s Michael has landed a nomination for Best International Film at the 51st Hochi Film Awards in Japan.

Antoine Fuqua’s Michael has landed a nomination for Best International Film at the 51st Hochi Film Awards in Japan. Leading the Japanese Awards Calendar: Founded in 1976 by newspaper Sports Hochi, the Hochi Film Awards traditionally kick off Japan’s awards season ahead of other major honors.

Founded in 1976 by newspaper Sports Hochi, the Hochi Film Awards traditionally kick off Japan’s awards season ahead of other major honors. An Early Barometer for Success: Because nominations arrive early—pre-dating even the Japan Academy Film Prize,which launched a year later—the ceremony serves as a key indicator of international cinema momentum.

Because nominations arrive early—pre-dating even the Japan Academy Film Prize,which launched a year later—the ceremony serves as a key indicator of international cinema momentum. Building on a Historic 2026 Run: The nod adds to the biopic’s massive year, following its $1.029 billion global box office haul and previous wins at the National Film Awards UK and Astra Midseason Movie Awards.

November 13, 2026

And that’s going to be another nomination for the Michael Jackson biopic. That’s right, MICHAEL has received another honor, this time coming from the Hochi Film Awards in Japan, who nominated the film for “Best International Film.”

Starring Jaafar Jackson in a widely praised turn as his late uncle and directed by Antoine Fuqua, the biographical drama continues to rack up biopic months after dominating global theaters. Following its Japanese theatrical release via Kino Films back in June, the film clearly left a lasting impression on critics and audiences across a territory that has always held a deep, devoted connection to the King of Pop.

RELATED: How Come Nobody Ever Apologizes to Michael Jackson Lands Fifth Straight Amazon Bestseller

Why the Hochi Film Awards Carry Serious Weight

While Western audiences tend to fixate on the Oscars and Golden Globes, the Hochi Film Awards hold an iconic place in Japanese cinema history:

Newspaper Roots: Established in 1976 by the daily publication Sports Hochi, the ceremony was among the earliest major film honors organized by a newspaper in Japan.

Established in 1976 by the daily publication Sports Hochi, the ceremony was among the earliest major film honors organized by a newspaper in Japan. Setting the Pace: Because the Hochi Film Awards announce their selections ahead of other major Japanese film bodies, they act as an early compass for which domestic and foreign titles are positioned to dominate the broader awards conversation.

Because the Hochi Film Awards announce their selections ahead of other major Japanese film bodies, they act as an early compass for which domestic and foreign titles are positioned to dominate the broader awards conversation. Historical Precedent: The institution actually predates the Japan Academy Film Prize—widely viewed as Japan’s equivalent to the Academy Awards—which debuted just one year after the inaugural Hochi ceremony. Both events remain cornerstones of the country’s annual celebration of film.

The momentum behind Jackson’s performance shows zero signs of slowing down:

Gotham Tributes: The cast and key creative team are set to receive the prestigious Gotham Musical Tribute.

The cast and key creative team are set to receive the prestigious Gotham Musical Tribute. Sequel Greenlight: Michael 2 (working title) was awarded $30.8 million in California state tax credits as part of a $226 million incentive allocation across 35 feature films, setting up immediate production plans.

Michael 2 (working title) was awarded $30.8 million in California state tax credits as part of a $226 million incentive allocation across 35 feature films, setting up immediate production plans. Box Office Juggernaut: With over $1 billion earned globally and critical praise pouring in for Jackson’s performance, the campaign is operating at full speed.

“The heart ofMICHAELis Jaafar Jackson. With no prior acting experience and two years of preparing for the role, he delivers one of the most extraordinary debut performances ever witnessed,” writesDecked OutVice President Andrew Greene. “Only a real Jackson can play a Jackson, and Jaafar proves that in every scene. It’s been said before, but bears repeating: he doesn’t just imitate his Uncle Michael, he becomes Michael Jackson. He is absolutely sensational, a revelation who depicts the beautifully special, vulnerable, and mega-talented character of Michael Jackson perfectly.”

Featured Photo: Lionsgate

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