Dave & Buster’s Launches Massive ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Takeover This November

Nationwide Doomsday Incursion: Dave & Buster’s is launching an official Avengers: Doomsday arcade takeover running from November 16, 2026, through January 31, 2027.

Dave & Buster’s is launching an official Avengers: Doomsday arcade takeover running from November 16, 2026, through January 31, 2027. Themed Arcade Games: Arcades will feature new interactive titles including Marvel Cosmic Invasion, Avengers: Roller Race & Battle and Thor’s Hammer Strike.

Arcades will feature new interactive titles including Marvel Cosmic Invasion, Avengers: Roller Race & Battle and Thor’s Hammer Strike. Surprise DOOMHOUR Double Tickets: Dave & Buster’s Rewards members can score double redemption tickets on all green-swipe ticket arcade games during unannounced “DOOMHOUR” drops.

Dave & Buster’s Rewards members can score double redemption tickets on all green-swipe ticket arcade games during unannounced “DOOMHOUR” drops. Limited Collectible Power Cards: Guests can load game credits onto limited-edition character Power Cards showcasing Doctor Doom, Thor, Yelena Belova and more MCU icons.

November 5, 2026

Y’all trying to head to Dave & Buster’s? Bet, because they’ve got an epic Avengers: Doomsday takeover starting November 16, and it looks like it’s going to be a lot of fun.

Rather than standard branded signage, the restaurant-arcade giant is completely transforming its midway into the “Doomsday Zone.” Guests will be thrown straight into Doctor Doom’s orbit with a mix of competitive racing setups, prize hunts and Marvel-exclusive games built for multi-player showdowns.

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Inside the Doomsday Zone: New Arcade Hardware and Marvel Missions

But this is where the fun begins. Here’s what we’ve got:

Marvel Cosmic Invasion: An intense, collaborative shooter that tasks squads of players with repelling cosmic assaults and clearing waves of hostile targets.

An intense, collaborative shooter that tasks squads of players with repelling cosmic assaults and clearing waves of hostile targets. Avengers: Roller Race & Battle: A fast-paced kinetic racing cabinet where players roll and steer their way through iconic Marvel landscapes.

A fast-paced kinetic racing cabinet where players roll and steer their way through iconic Marvel landscapes. Thor’s Hammer Strike: A carnival-style power game testing pure brute strength against the Mighty Thor’s signature weapon.

A carnival-style power game testing pure brute strength against the Mighty Thor’s signature weapon. Exclusive Winner’s Circle Swag: Gamers racking up tickets will find high-tier, limited-edition Avengers: Doomsday merchandise and collectibles stocked inside the redemption shop.

Oh, and there’s more as well, but you’ll have to wait until it opens to find out what else is in store. The Avengers: Doomsday domination officially runs from November 16, 2026, through January 31, 2027, at participating Dave & Buster’s locations nationwide.

Featured Photo: Dave & Busters

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