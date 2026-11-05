What ‘MICHAEL’s’ HMMA Nominations Signal for the Biopic’s Academy Awards Run

Early Guild Validation: The three Hollywood Music in Media Awards (HMMA) nominations on November 2, 2026, officially place Antoine Fuqua’s MICHAEL on the industry’s awards board ahead of the November 18 ceremony at the Avalon Hollywood.

The three Hollywood Music in Media Awards (HMMA) nominations on November 2, 2026, officially place Antoine Fuqua’s MICHAEL on the industry’s awards board ahead of the November 18 ceremony at the Avalon Hollywood. The Sound Frontrunner Pipeline: Recognition for music supervisor John Warhurst directly fuels the film’s campaign for the Academy Award for Best Sound, mirroring the Oscar-winning trajectories of musical biopics like Bohemian Rhapsody.

Recognition for music supervisor John Warhurst directly fuels the film’s campaign for the Academy Award for Best Sound, mirroring the Oscar-winning trajectories of musical biopics like Bohemian Rhapsody. Actor Campaign Credibility: Jaafar Jackson’s nod for Song – Onscreen Performance for “Bad” shifts his narrative from a high-stakes familial casting choice to a recognized cinematic turn, strengthening Lionsgate’s push for major precursor acting nominations.

Jaafar Jackson’s nod for Song – Onscreen Performance for “Bad” shifts his narrative from a high-stakes familial casting choice to a recognized cinematic turn, strengthening Lionsgate’s push for major precursor acting nominations. Craft Branch Domination: The early music industry backing provides a launchpad for broader artisan branch consideration, particularly in Makeup and Hairstyling, Costume Design, and Film Editing.

November 5, 2026

In case you missed it, it’s another day, another honor for MICHAEL. The latest? The film has received three nominations at this year’s Hollywood Music in Media Awards (HMMA). Announced officially on November 2, the awards ceremony is scheduled to take place on November 18 at the Avalon Hollywood. While early November nominations can easily get lost in the holiday movie rush, the HMMA results represent the opening salvo of winter awards campaigning. For Lionsgate and the team behind MICHAEL, this trio of nods provides critical proof of concept for the film’s road to the golden goose of awards shows, so to speak.

RELATED: ‘Michael’ Becomes the Best-Performing Pay 1 Title in Starz History

Table of Contents

The HMMA Nominations Breakdown

The Academy Awards Trajectory: What These Nods Really Mean

The HMMA Nominations Breakdown

The HMMA recognized the production across three distinct creative and technical lanes:

Jaafar Jackson (Song – Onscreen Performance – Film): Nominated for his high-energy sequence recreating Michael Jackson’s iconic 1987 hit “Bad”, capturing the vocal cadences and kinetic choreography of his uncle.

Nominated for his high-energy sequence recreating Michael Jackson’s iconic 1987 hit “Bad”, capturing the vocal cadences and kinetic choreography of his uncle. Antoine Fuqua (Music-Themed Film, Biopic or Musical): Placing the production in direct contention alongside the year’s top music-driven theatrical releases.

Placing the production in direct contention alongside the year’s top music-driven theatrical releases. John Warhurst (Music Supervision – Film): A nod for the delicate architectural work of blending multi-track master tapes, live stadium acoustics, and newly captured vocals into a coherent theatrical mix.

The Academy Awards Trajectory: What These Nods Really Mean

While some may not think that the Hollywood Music in Media Awards aren’t a heavyweight, so to speak, in the grand scheme of things, they actually carry strategic value because their voting pool heavily overlaps with the music supervisors, sound designers, composers and performers who fill out Oscar nomination ballots. Looking past the November 18 ceremony at the Avalon, here is how these nominations translate to the broader race:

A Direct Pipeline to the Best Sound Shortlist: In recent Oscar history, large-scale musical biopics have made their most undeniable technical impact in the Sound category. John Warhurst’s nomination signals that the sound community respects the immense engineering required to balance four decades of distinct musical eras. When the Academy unveils its 10-film Sound shortlist, there’s a strong chance that MICHAEL will now be positioned near the top of the conversation.

In recent Oscar history, large-scale musical biopics have made their most undeniable technical impact in the Sound category. John Warhurst’s nomination signals that the sound community respects the immense engineering required to balance four decades of distinct musical eras. When the Academy unveils its 10-film Sound shortlist, there’s a strong chance that MICHAEL will now be positioned near the top of the conversation. Transforming Jaafar Jackson into a Valid Contender: Stepping into the role of an iconic relative naturally invites skepticism about whether a performance relies on imitation or genuine craft. An official nomination in Onscreen Performance validates that peers view Jaafar’s screen presence as a legitimate artistic delivery. This gives the studio tangible momentum to lobby for Golden Globe and Critics Choice nominations, which are essential stepping stones for bigger runs.

Stepping into the role of an iconic relative naturally invites skepticism about whether a performance relies on imitation or genuine craft. An official nomination in Onscreen Performance validates that peers view Jaafar’s screen presence as a legitimate artistic delivery. This gives the studio tangible momentum to lobby for Golden Globe and Critics Choice nominations, which are essential stepping stones for bigger runs. Mobilizing the Artisan Guilds: Oscar momentum is rarely built overnight; it begins with specialized artisan groups. Strong standing at the HMMAs builds trust with the Cinema Audio Society (CAS) and the Motion Picture Sound Editors (MPSE Golden Reel Awards).

With the Avalon Hollywood gala set for November 18, MICHAEL has secured its opening craft platform, setting us up for a competitive run through the winter guild season.

Congratulations, once again, to the MICHAEL team.

Featured Photo: Lionsgate

RELATED: Jaafar Jackson to Receive Actor Award at Critics Choice Celebration of Black Cinema

The post What ‘MICHAEL’s’ HMMA Nominations Signal for the Biopic’s Academy Awards Run first appeared on Decked Out Magazine.