Harry Potter x Crocs Delivers the Hogwarts Express Classic Clog Ahead of HBO Debut

All Aboard Platform 9¾: Crocs officially expands its Wizarding World catalog today, November 5, 2026, with the debut of the Harry Potter x Crocs Classic Clog “Hogwarts Express.”

Crocs officially expands its Wizarding World catalog today, November 5, 2026, with the debut of the Harry Potter x Crocs Classic Clog “Hogwarts Express.” Locomotive-Inspired Design: Wrapped in the iconic scarlet red, glossy black and metallic gold colorway of the legendary train, complete with Marauder’s Map footprint graphics and an authentic locomotive engine number “5972” along the heel.

Wrapped in the iconic scarlet red, glossy black and metallic gold colorway of the legendary train, complete with Marauder’s Map footprint graphics and an authentic locomotive engine number “5972” along the heel. Custom Journey Jibbitz: The pair arrives fully loaded with themed charms including a miniature steam engine, luggage trolley, platform ticket, chocolate frog, suitcase and franchise branding.

The pair arrives fully loaded with themed charms including a miniature steam engine, luggage trolley, platform ticket, chocolate frog, suitcase and franchise branding. Holiday and HBO-Ready: Perfectly timed for seasonal gift-giving and arriving ahead of HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter series premiere this December.

Perfectly timed for seasonal gift-giving and arriving ahead of HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter series premiere this December. Sizing and Retail: Launching today in full family sizing, with adult pairs priced at $70 directly through Crocs.

November 5, 2026

Some new Harry Potter Crocs are on the way today, and it’s the perfect pair to add to your collection not just for the holidays, but for the upcoming HBO series that is soon approaching our calendars. Comfortable, cozy and equipped to go with all of your other Harry Potter merchandise, here’s what you need to know.

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Table of Contents

Locomotive Details and Marauder’s Map Flourishes

The Journey Jibbitz and HBO Rollout

Locomotive Details and Marauder’s Map Flourishes

Crocs is taking its Harry Potter collection straight to Platform 9¾ with a design that leans heavily into the rich aesthetics of the scarlet steam engine:

Engine-Inspired Color Palette: The upper sports a rich crimson red paired with glossy black sidewalls and metallic gold piping that mirrors the train’s exterior shell.

The upper sports a rich crimson red paired with glossy black sidewalls and metallic gold piping that mirrors the train’s exterior shell. Subtle Cartography: Look closely at the forefoot and you’ll catch a tonal, laser-etched Marauder’s Map pattern featuring roaming footsteps stamped into the foam.

Look closely at the forefoot and you’ll catch a tonal, laser-etched Marauder’s Map pattern featuring roaming footsteps stamped into the foam. Rear Engine Numbering: The back of the heel displays the train’s registered locomotive number, “5972,” sitting beneath a raised, molded Hogwarts Express nameplate along the pivoting heel strap.

The back of the heel displays the train’s registered locomotive number, “5972,” sitting beneath a raised, molded Hogwarts Express nameplate along the pivoting heel strap. Hogwarts House Crest Rivets: The strap hardware is anchored by circular metallic rivets finished with the full four-house Hogwarts school crest.

The Journey Jibbitz and HBO Rollout

Beyond the clog’s base construction, the release leans hard into travel-themed Wizarding World lore:

Loaded Charm Suite: The uppers come decorated with custom Jibbitz that celebrate the journey to school,including a luggage cart, vintage trunk, golden Platform 9¾ ticket, mini locomotive, chocolate frog, and classic Harry Potter logo.

The uppers come decorated with custom Jibbitz that celebrate the journey to school,including a luggage cart, vintage trunk, golden Platform 9¾ ticket, mini locomotive, chocolate frog, and classic Harry Potter logo. Gold-Foil Footbeds: Inside, deep black footbeds carry shimmering gold dual-branding for Crocs and Harry Potter.

Inside, deep black footbeds carry shimmering gold dual-branding for Crocs and Harry Potter. HBO Debut Alignment: Arriving right as anticipation ramps up for HBO’s new Harry Potter television reboot, the drop provides an easy way for fans to update their holiday rotation with fresh Wizarding World footwear.

The Harry Potter x Crocs Classic Clog “Hogwarts Express” is available starting today, November 5,2026, across Crocs webstores and retail locations, retailing at $70 for adult sizes alongside matching kids’ pairs.

Featured Photo: Crocs

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