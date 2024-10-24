‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Star Todd Chrisley Reportedly Lost His Job At The Prison Chapel For “Associating With Inmates”

Todd Chrisley has reportedly been let go from the administrative position he held at the chapel in FPC Pensacola, where the reality star is currently serving his 10-year sentence for fraud and tax evasion.

Chrisley’s attorney Jay Surgent told TMZ that Chrisley “was doing a good job” assisting the chaplain with setting up church services for different faiths. But he was reportedly let go for “associating with inmates” who were part of the prison’s Residential Drug Abuse Program, per People .

Sargent told People that Chrisley is “very disappointed and upset that he can no longer participate in the administration of the set-up for religious services at Pensacola, which includes Christian, Jewish, and Muslim services.” He speculated that prison officials didn’t want Chrisley speaking about his incarceration with inmates in the RDAP program, because they are part-time inmates and still have access to the outside world.

The reality star reportedly feels like he was let go “without cause.” But his attorney maintains Chrisley is staying strong during his difficult time, and notes this “has not affected his firm belief that in the end, God will work things out for him, Julie, and his family.”

Chrisley is still allowed to attend services at the chapel, however.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons refused to comment on Chrisley’s firing, telling TMZ, “For privacy reasons, we do not comment on the conditions of confinement for any incarcerated individual, including their work detail assignments.”

Photo: Santiago Felipe

Chrisley is currently serving ten years in prison after he and his wife, Julie Chrisley , were found guilty of fraud and tax evasion in 2022.

This is just the latest setback Chrisley has experienced in prison.

His daughter, Savannah Chrisley, has publicly accused FPC Pensacola of “planting” drugs on her father and blocking her parents from speaking to each other. Chrisley’s attorney also previously told TMZ that his client feared that the prison would retaliate against him by transferring him to a new facility for speaking out about the prison’s living conditions.

During an interview with NewsNation in December 2023, Todd complained that the food served at the prison was “out of date by, at minimum, a year.” He also claimed that someone contacted Savannah and asked for “$2,600 a month for [his] protection.”

Todd also accused the prison staff members of having a vendetta against him.

“There are recordings of staff members here talking about, ‘He needs to be humbled. What we need to do is put him in diesel therapy and put him in shackles. Let him ride around the country for a time, and then bring him back and that will humble him. He thinks he’s in one of his mansions that he’s used to living in. But this is fucking BOP [Bureau of Prisons]. That’s what he’ll need,’” he said.

Todd is currently set to be released June 26, 2032.

