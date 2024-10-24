Meryl Streep and Martin Short Falling In Love While Filming ‘Only Murders In The Building’ Is “One Of The Most Unexpected Turns,” Co-Creator John Hoffman Says

Only Murders In The Building co-creator John Hoffman is shipping Meryl Streep and Martin Short’s relationship as much (if not more) than the rest of the world.

Talking with Decider ahead of the Season 4 finale, Hoffman — who also serves as an executive producer and writer on the show — opened up about one of Hollywood’s newest and hottest couples and the role that the show played in bringing them together.

“You know, it is one of the most unexpected turns but I remember thinking, like ‘God,'” Hoffman told Decider. “As I got to know Meryl, as I’ve known Marty and as I watched the two of them work together in Season 3, I just — it was unbelievable. We were laughing our heads off and they just delighted in each other on screen, off screen in every way.”

While Short has been with the series since its inception as one of the integral residents of the Arconia alongside Steve Martin and Selena Gomez, Streep joined the ever-growing ensemble in Season 3. The third installment in the Emmy Award-winning Hulu comedy series focused on the trio solving the murder of Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd) and features a substantial B-plot involving a love story with stage director Oliver Putnam (Short) and actress Loretta Durkin (Streep).

In the very first episode of the season, the audience is introduced to Loretta and treated to her backstory, painting her as a struggling actress in New York City. Each audition and “no” ultimately culminates in the moment when she finds herself in front of Oliver, looking to nab a role in his play. Watching from the director’s table in the audience, Oliver is so moved by her reading that he cannot help but get up from his seat, walk toward the stage, and ask Loretta, “Where have you been?” He casts Loretta as the lead in Death Rattle Dazzle — the fictional play turned musical at the center of the season — and an age-old romance ensues… we’re giving the cliffnotes version, there are some ups and downs in there, including a murder accusation and a brief stint in jail for Streep’s character.

For Hoffman, who directed the episode where the Academy Award winner makes her OMITB debut and co-wrote that season’s finale, having Streep even appear in the series in the first place was gift enough. But according to him, the Sophie’s Choice star had a breakthrough moment getting to play Loretta and found the role cathartic for her as an actress.

“I remember one night we were shooting on the ferry in Episode 5 of Season 3. We shot until about two in the morning on the most gorgeous night in Manhattan,” he explained. “I got off to gangplank there and Meryl was waiting and she had tears in her eyes and she said, ‘I just had to wait here for you to get off the boat to say thank you.’ And I was like, ‘What?’ and she said, ‘I just got to play a scene I really thought that the likes of which I wouldn’t have a chance to do. To play romantic scenes at this age with this band in this way, it’s just the greatest thing ever.'”

“And I felt, of course, like the luckiest guy in the world to have her anywhere near a set that I was near. So that felt like one of the most gratifying things. And I kept on thinking like, ‘I hope the world falls in love with this couple the way we all are.’ And that is so due to the magic that they create together,” he shared.

Hoffman added that a huge part of what he loves about the relationship between the characters — they’re still going strong and will walk down the aisle in the Season 4 finale — is that it’s a love story that doesn’t focus explicitly on the characters’ ages.

While there are often jokes in the series directed at the Short and Martin’s characters over their senior status, it has nothing to do with the love story for Oliver and Loretta who found love against all odds, including the aforementioned murder accusation.

Similarly, the love story between Streep and Short in real life is one that surprised and delighted everyone at home and on set. Just months after it was announced that Streep would be joining the cast of the Hulu comedy, news broke that she and her longtime husband, Don Gummer, had quietly separated more than half a decade ago. For his own part, Short was married to actress Nancy Dolman for three decades until her death from ovarian cancer in 2010.

In the months since Streep’s separation was first reported, she and Short have been spotted out and about at dinners, red carpets, and events, even holding hands at the premiere of Season 4 in August. Earlier this year, the pair were seen sitting together at the Golden Globes and later were spotted goofing off at the 2023 American Film Institute Awards.

While Short and Streep have not publicly commented on their relationship status — even as they have been dubbed “tayvis for people who don’t care about sports” — it looks like their coworkers are too excited for them to keep it in.

Just this week, Steve Martin — who has acted alongside Short in countless projects over the years and calls the comedic actor one of his best friends — hilariously took to Instagram to comment on Streep and Short’s relationship with a cheeky post.

The Father of the Bride star posted a photo of himself alongside Streep and Short, covering his own face with a massive emoji as to highlight the lovebirds and call out his new third-wheel status.

It appears as though it’s a case of life imitating art for the actor and actress who are set to see their characters tie the knot in the Season 4 finale next week. The happy ending for Loretta and Oliver comes after a season of long-distance love with Loretta in Los Angeles filming her TV series, Grey’s New Orleans: Family Burn Unit — a clear parody of about 12 different network procedurals — and Oliver still in New York with the podcast. That said, it’s not an Only Murders In The Building final episode without some twists, turns, and shocking moments so who knows if we will see the pair make it down the aisle.

The Only Murders In The Building season 4 finale releases on Hulu on Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 12 am ET. The rest of season 4 and the first three seasons are currently streaming on Hulu and Disney+.

