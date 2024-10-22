Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Decider.com

    Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Turnaround’ on Netflix, A Short Film About One Philadelphia Phillies Fan’s Efforts To Shift The Vibes

    By Scott Hines,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GwvEA_0wHj93R500

    Philadelphia sports fans are notorious for their attitude and antics–a negative reputation many wear as a badge of honor. The Turnaround , a short film by Phillies superfan Jon McCann that’s just been added to Netflix, offers a moment of stark contrast to that image. In it, we see how McCann’s efforts to buoy a struggling star took root and changed the course of a baseball season.

    THE TURNAROUND : STREAM IT OR SKIP IT?

    The Gist: In 2023, the Philadelphia Phillies signed All-Star shortstop Trea Turner to an 11-year, $300 million contract, and expectations were high. Turner struggled mightily through the first four months of the season, and boos often followed his at-bats and errors—that is, until Phillies fan Jon McCann sparked the idea of supporting him with standing ovations each time he came to bat. Turner’s season turned around, and The Turnaround follows the moment through McCann’s eyes.

    Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Rez Ball’ on Netflix, a Winning Basketball Story Set in Navajo Nation

    What Movies Will It Remind You Of?: This is a unique piece of sports filmmaking—I’m not sure I’ve seen anything quite like it, and I review a lot of sports content. It’s heartfelt and inspirational, but not in a tacky way. If it reminds of anything, the swelling emotional crescendo has shades of Moneyball to it. How can you not be romantic about baseball?

    Performance Worth Watching: This isn’t a film about Trea Turner so much as it is one about Jon McCann—and that’s a good thing. McCann’s open about his struggles, and quickly endears himself to you as a sports fan second and human first.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1epQGm_0wHj93R500
    PHOTO: Netflix

    Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Challengers’ on Prime Video, in Which a Sporting Zendaya Anchors a Wildly Entertaining Stylegasm

    Memorable Dialogue: “The Liberty Bell is the most famous bell in the world–because it’s cracked,” McCann intones in the opening moments of the film. “But the crack is a repair. The bell would ring, and it didn’t sound right. So, they put that crack in it–an unorthodox way of fixing something broken.”

    Sex and Skin: No sex, no skin, but a whole lot of foul language. It is Philly, remember.

    Our Take: The Turnaround is an unusual piece of sports filmmaking. I watch a ton of streaming sports documentaries in my capacity as a contributor here at Decider, and I’d be lying to you if I said I haven’t gotten a little cynical about them. There’s a lot of puff pieces, a lot of slickly-produced, way-too-long sports content out there that’s often little more than a thinly-veiled infomercial for an athlete or a league.

    This is something different.

    CLICK HERE TO GET EMAILS FROM DECIDER

    Under a half-hour long, it doesn’t waste your time, and it’s not trying to tell a big story—it’s trying to tell a small story well. When the Phillies signed Trea Turner to a massive contract before the 2023 season, expectations were similarly massive. He was to be the final piece on a club with championship aspirations—so when he struggled through the first four months of the season, fans were upset. He heard boos, and lots of them. What began as a slow start was looking like a lost season.

    Then something unexpected happened. In a city known for its rough-and-tumble sports fan culture, a groundswell of compassion appeared, spurred on by Phillies fan Jon McCann. In YouTube videos, McCann urged his fellow Phillies faithful not to boo Turner, but to give him standing ovations. The idea caught on, and at an early-August game, a packed Citizens Bank Park crowd came to their feet for Turner. He responded with an RBI single—and followed with two of the hottest months of his career, hitting 16 home runs the rest of the way and propelling the Phillies to within a game of the World Series.

    The real story here is McCann, who speaks openly of his mental health struggles and suicidal ideations, and how therapy has helped him survive. McCann saw Turner not as many might have, as an overpaid athlete not delivering, but as a fellow human being in need of support in a tough time. It’s not a schlocky Hallmark story, but it is genuinely touching and inspirational, and has a bigger emotional impact than many sports films three times as long.

    Our Call: STREAM IT. The Turnaround is an odd, unexpected little piece of sports joy, and one of the best ways a jaded sports fan could spend half an hour.

    Scott Hines, publisher of the widely-beloved Action Cookbook Newsletter , is an architect, blogger and proficient internet user based in Louisville, Kentucky.

    For more entertainment news and streaming recommendations, visit decider.com

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Comeback: 2004 Boston Red Sox’ On Netflix, Which Details How The Sox Beat “The Curse” And The Yankees With A Comeback For The Ages
    Decider.com1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    Kelly Ripa Lets Slip Which Child Thinks Paying For Things On Their Phone “Didn’t Cost Any Money” On ‘Live’: “She Goes, ‘Click, Click!'”
    Decider.com5 hours ago
    Jenna Bush Hager Admits She Has “Major Issues” On ‘Today’ After Revealing Bizarre Inside Joke She Has With Her Son
    Decider.com2 days ago
    Florida Winn-Dixie Shopper Wins $1 Million – But Loses Over $300,000 in Split Decision
    Akeena1 day ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Susan Olsen Claims ‘Brady Bunch’ Revival Was Axed Because Of Problematic Statements She Made: “I’ve Been Canceled”
    Decider.com1 day ago
    The Tragic Life and Murder-Suicide of Actor Gig Young: Decades After the Horror
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Lakers vs. Timberwolves Live Stream: Channel, Start Time, Odds, Best Bets, Prediction, Where To Watch NBA Opening Night Live
    Decider.com1 day ago
    10 Secret Ways Your Cat Shows Affection Without You Noticing
    Vision Pet Care9 days ago
    Meredith MacRae Was "Unhappy" When Her 'Bobbie Jo' Role Was Diminished on TV's 'Petticoat Junction'
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Escape At Dannemora’ On Netflix, Ben Stiller’s Epic About A Salacious Real-Life Prison Escape Story
    Decider.com1 day ago
    Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Scouting For Christmas’ on the Hallmark Channel, Where A Young Girl Tries To Set Her Busy Single Mother Up With A Local Baker
    Decider.com4 days ago
    Hollywood needs a movie about the life of South Carolina's Robert Smalls
    Explore Beaufort SC2 days ago
    Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Imaginary’ on Starz, a Horror-Comedy About a Possessed Teddy Bear
    Decider.com1 day ago
    Where To Watch NBA League Pass: Price, Free Trial, NBA League Pass On YouTube TV Streaming Guide
    Decider.com1 day ago
    In Memory of Richard Crenna (From 'Our Miss Brooks' to 'Rambo'): 21 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Meet Moose: The Easy-Going & Lovable Tripod Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 hours ago
    Anna Camp Says She’s “Kind Of Into” A Jordy And Faith Romantic Arc In ‘Hysteria’
    Decider.com3 days ago
    ‘Moonflower Murders’ Ending Explained: Who Killed Frank Parris?
    Decider.com3 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    10 Under The Radar Horror Movies You Should Stream This Halloween On Prime Video
    Decider.com4 hours ago
    Is ‘NCIS: Hawaiʻi’ On Tonight?
    Decider.com2 days ago
    Meet Franky: The Goofy & Sweet Boy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney12 days ago
    Is ‘Venom 3’ Streaming on Netflix or Amazon Prime Video?
    Decider.com4 hours ago
    Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Carved’ on Hulu, a Deeply Silly Mutant-Pumpkin Slasher-Comedy
    Decider.com2 days ago
    Praise Kier! ‘Severance’s Season 2 Teaser Trailer Is Here And We’ve Never Been Happier To Return To Office
    Decider.com1 day ago
    Who Plays Colter Shaw’s Brother Russell In ‘Tracker’ on CBS?
    Decider.com3 days ago
    Priscilla Presley To Share Stories and Memories At The Show At Agua Caliente Resort In December.
    Palm Springs Tribune11 days ago
    R.I.P. Michael Newman: ‘Baywatch’ Star Dead At 68, Nearly Two Decades After Parkinson’s Diagnosis
    Decider.com2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy