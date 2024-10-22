Seth Meyers Reveals Which ‘SNL’ Character Is Still His “One True Love”

Seth Meyers gave his former Saturday Night Live co-stars a special shoutout during a recent visit to Watch What Happens Live when Andy Cohen asked him to name his top five favorite SNL characters of all time.

Meyers, who was a cast member and head writer on SNL from 2005 to 2013, kicked off his list with Rachel Dratch ‘s Debbie Downer and Eddie Murphy ‘s Buckwheat.

“I know it pre-existed, but he made it his own,” he said of Murphy.

He then called out Kate McKinnon ‘s “Close Encounters” character Colleen Rafferty, who would go into graphic detail about her experiences being abducted by aliens, and Will Forte ‘s MacGyver parody MacGruber.

“I have an enduring love for MacGruber , a great film. Under 90 minutes, check it out,” he told the WWHL audience.

But at the top of his list was none other than Bill Hader ‘s iconic character Stefon, who regularly visited Meyers on Weekend Update as a city correspondent to recommend crazy New York City bars.

“My one true love: Stefon,” Meyers told Cohen.

Stefon and Meyers famously got married on Saturday Night Live in a dramatic edition of Weekend Update titled “ Stefon’s Farewell ” after Stefon unceremoniously ended their flirtationship on the air. The skit showed Meyers running off the Weekend Update set to the church to interrupt Stefon’s wedding to Anderson Cooper .

In attendance at the wedding were all of Stefon’s eclectic friends from the clubs and… an emotional Ben Affleck ? “Follow your heart, bro!” Affleck told Stefon as he ran off with Meyers. “Follow your heart!”

Meyers also shared some promising news regarding the Saturday Night Live 50th anniversary special.

“I just officially received my first reach-out from [creator Lorne Micheals ] saying, ‘Would you be available in February, should we need a hand?'” he revealed on WWHL . Could this mean we will finally get an update on the lovebirds?

SNL will be celebrating its 50th season with a three-hour primetime special that will look back at some of its best sketches.

The special will air on NBC Feb. 16, 2025 at 8/7c.

