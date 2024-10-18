Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Decider.com

    New Movies on Streaming: ‘The Wild Robot,’ ‘Alien: Romulus,’ + More

    By Liz Kocan,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CgjUd_0wCKtENg00

    The delightful animated feature The Wild Robot and the box-office success Alien: Romulus are among this week’s best new movies on VOD .

    New Movies on Streaming: ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ and More

    Also available this week is Reagan , the biopic we probably didn’t need but still got about the 40th President of the United States. Dennis Quaid plays the Gipper in a film that also co-stars Kevin Sorbo, Jon Voigt and… Scott Stapp? Whether you plan to watch it as a comedy or a drama, it’s available now on demand.

    These are just a few of the films that are available to watch on Amazon Prime Video , iTunes, YouTube, and through your cable service this week. Check out what movies are available to buy or rent on demand now.

    New Movies on Streaming: ‘Deadpool & Wolverine,’ ‘The Killer’s Game,’ and More

    The Wild Robot

    Based on the novel by Peter Brown, director Chris Sanders helms the animated film The Wild Robot , the story of a robot who, upon getting lost in the woods, ends up adopting a baby goose as her own. Lupita Nyong’o, Kit Connor, and Catherine O’Hara lend their voices to the film which is out now on VOD.

    WHERE TO WATCH THE WILD ROBOT Alien: Romulus

    CLICK HERE TO GET EMAILS FROM DECIDER

    Decider’s review of Alien: Romulus places it in the top three films of the Alien franchise, and now that it’s available on VOD, it’s worth checking out. The film, which co-stars Cailee Spaeny ( Priscilla, Civil War ) and David Jonsson ( Rye Lane ), takes place in the timeline somewhere between Alien and Aliens and is as much an homage to the originals as it is a reimagining of them.

    WHERE TO WATCH ALIEN ROMULUS To Buy:

    Reagan

    To Rent:

    The Wild Robot

    Alien: Romulus

    Stream

    9 Windows

    The Bouncer

    Sugar Baby

    I Will Never Leave You Alone

    Rippy

    Killer Influence

    The Stoic

    Negligence

    Lee (2024)

    The Falling Star

    Bookworm

    Children of the Pines

    Hoard

    Petrol

    The Day You Found Me

    Green Night

    Bagman

    The Universal Theory

    All Happy Families

    Here’s What Else Is Streaming New This October:

    What you see above is just a portion of the new movies and shows you can watch this month if you’ve got more than one streaming service subscription. We update our guides to the new releases on the most popular streaming platforms every month, so you can stay on top of the freshest titles to watch. Here are full lists, schedules, and reviews for everything streaming:

    • New on Netflix this month
    • New on Amazon Prime this month
    • New on Hulu this month
    • New on Disney+ this month
    • New on Max this month
    • New on Showtime this month
    • New on Starz this month
    • New on BritBox this month
    • New on Acorn TV this month
    • New on Tubi this month
    • New on Peacock this month

    Liz Kocan is a pop culture writer living in Massachusetts. Her biggest claim to fame is the time she won on the game show Chain Reaction .

    For more entertainment news and streaming recommendations, visit decider.com

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Late Night with the Devil’ on Hulu, an Amusing High-Concept Horror-Comedy Starring David Dastmalchian
    Decider.com1 day ago
    New Shows & Movies To Watch This Weekend: ‘Brothers’ on Prime Video and More
    Decider.com2 days ago
    Is ABC’s ‘Scamanda’ Series Available On Streaming?
    Decider.com2 days ago
    Hallmark Countdown to Christmas 2024: Complete Schedule of All 47 New Hallmark Channel Christmas Movies
    Decider.com2 days ago
    How To Watch ‘Fire Country’ Season 3 Online: CBS, Paramount+, and Netflix Streaming Info
    Decider.com2 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson16 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Happy’s Place’ On NBC, Where Reba McEntire Is A Bar Owner Who Finds Out She Has A Much Younger Sister
    Decider.com2 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    The Tragic Demise of Actor John Dye ('Touched By An Angel'), His Last Name and 'The Angel of Death'
    Herbie J Pilato9 days ago
    Noel Fielding’s ‘Great British Baking Show’ Antics Finally Go Too Far When He Ruins Nelly’s Caramel
    Decider.com2 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Twas The Date Before Christmas’ on Hallmark, Where A Single Woman Brings A Blind Date To Her Chaotic Family Christmas
    Decider.com2 days ago
    ‘9-1-1’s Callum Blue On Brad Torrence, ‘Hotshots’, And His Love Of The ABC Series: “It Literally Made Me Fall In Love With Acting Again”
    Decider.com3 days ago
    ‘Grimsburg’ Casts Martin Short In Season 2 Opposite Jon Hamm
    Decider.com5 hours ago
    ‘Star Trek: Starfleet Academy’ Renewed For Season 2 At Paramount+
    Decider.com15 hours ago
    'My Three Sons' Former Child Star Stanley Livingston Dog-Bonded with Doris Day During 'Daisies'
    Herbie J Pilato9 hours ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza27 days ago
    October comets visit Earth from spooky Oort Cloud
    The Current GA8 hours ago
    Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Fire Country’ Season 3 On CBS, Which Starts With A Helicopter Crashing Into A Wedding And A Romantic Triangle
    Decider.com2 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Martha Stewart's Affair, Look Inside a Massive NJ Castle & More
    Bryce Gruber9 days ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    11 Best Family Halloween Movies on Netflix
    Decider.com13 hours ago
    What Time Is ‘Tracker’ On Tonight? How To Watch ‘Tracker’ Season 2, Episode 2 Live On CBS And Online
    Decider.com11 hours ago
    ‘Hysteria’ Executive Producers Say Season 2 “Is On The Table”
    Decider.com14 hours ago
    Priscilla Presley To Share Stories and Memories At The Show At Agua Caliente Resort In December.
    Palm Springs Tribune7 days ago
    This Little 10-Pound Shih Tzu Is Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz10 days ago
    New Report Names This Florida Town the No.1 Small Town for Retirement in the U.S.
    Akeena25 days ago
    Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Passenger’ On BritBox, Where A Police Detective Investigates Strange Crimes In A Tiny Town
    Decider.com2 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy