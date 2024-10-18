New Movies on Streaming: ‘The Wild Robot,’ ‘Alien: Romulus,’ + More

The delightful animated feature The Wild Robot and the box-office success Alien: Romulus are among this week’s best new movies on VOD .

New Movies on Streaming: ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ and More

Also available this week is Reagan , the biopic we probably didn’t need but still got about the 40th President of the United States. Dennis Quaid plays the Gipper in a film that also co-stars Kevin Sorbo, Jon Voigt and… Scott Stapp? Whether you plan to watch it as a comedy or a drama, it’s available now on demand.

These are just a few of the films that are available to watch on Amazon Prime Video , iTunes, YouTube, and through your cable service this week. Check out what movies are available to buy or rent on demand now.

New Movies on Streaming: ‘Deadpool & Wolverine,’ ‘The Killer’s Game,’ and More

Based on the novel by Peter Brown, director Chris Sanders helms the animated film The Wild Robot , the story of a robot who, upon getting lost in the woods, ends up adopting a baby goose as her own. Lupita Nyong’o, Kit Connor, and Catherine O’Hara lend their voices to the film which is out now on VOD.

CLICK HERE TO GET EMAILS FROM DECIDER

Decider’s review of Alien: Romulus places it in the top three films of the Alien franchise, and now that it’s available on VOD, it’s worth checking out. The film, which co-stars Cailee Spaeny ( Priscilla, Civil War ) and David Jonsson ( Rye Lane ), takes place in the timeline somewhere between Alien and Aliens and is as much an homage to the originals as it is a reimagining of them.

Reagan

To Rent:

The Wild Robot

Alien: Romulus

Stream

9 Windows

The Bouncer

Sugar Baby

I Will Never Leave You Alone

Rippy

Killer Influence

The Stoic

Negligence

Lee (2024)

The Falling Star

Bookworm

Children of the Pines

Hoard

Petrol

The Day You Found Me

Green Night

Bagman

The Universal Theory

All Happy Families

Here’s What Else Is Streaming New This October:

What you see above is just a portion of the new movies and shows you can watch this month if you’ve got more than one streaming service subscription. We update our guides to the new releases on the most popular streaming platforms every month, so you can stay on top of the freshest titles to watch. Here are full lists, schedules, and reviews for everything streaming:

New on Netflix this month

New on Amazon Prime this month

New on Hulu this month

New on Disney+ this month

New on Max this month

New on Showtime this month

New on Starz this month

New on BritBox this month

New on Acorn TV this month

New on Tubi this month

New on Peacock this month

Liz Kocan is a pop culture writer living in Massachusetts. Her biggest claim to fame is the time she won on the game show Chain Reaction .

For more entertainment news and streaming recommendations, visit decider.com