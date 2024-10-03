Mark Consuelos Stunned By What The “Macarena”s Lyrics Translate To In English: “They Play That At Baseball Games”

Sometimes ignorance is bliss.

On this morning’s Live with Kelly and Mark , Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos tackled the “absolutely crazy story” of Gen Z and Millennials claiming “their childhoods are ruined” after discovering what the “Macarena”s lyrics translate to in English.

Ripa kicked off this portion of the chat by asking who in the audience was familiar with the iconic party hit.

“Everybody’s danced to it, everybody’s been forced to recreate that dance. Every wedding, we all know it,” she teased prior to the song playing over the speakers.

Ripa quipped that she “do[es]n’t know the lyrics at all in Spanish or English,” proceeding to mumble a portion of the song until the word “Macarena” popped up.

After Consuelos admitted that he was also unaware of what “Macarena” is about, Ripa read aloud the surprisingly scandalous meaning behind the catchy tune.

“It seems that the song is in fact about a young woman who has a threesome with her boyfriend’s best friends while he’s away,” she shared. “Hence the lyrics, ‘Hey, Macarena.'”

Stunned, Consuelos uttered a “wow” as a portion of the song played out once again.

Ripa continued, “I’ve got the lyrics here in English. I won’t bore you with them, but I highly recommend looking them up after the show is over so you can have that in your head for the rest of your life.”

Consuelos chimed in, “Forever. I mean, they play that at baseball games.”

The more you know, right?

Live with Kelly and Mark airs on weekdays. Check out their website for your local listings.

