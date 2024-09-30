‘WWHL’: Emma Roberts Apologizes To Aunt Julia Roberts For Naming Paris Hilton As The Most Famous Celeb In Her Contacts

Emma Roberts seemed to momentarily forget who she was related to on Sunday night’s (Sept. 29) episode of Watch What Happens Live when she named Paris Hilton as her most famous celebrity contact over her aunt, Academy Award-winning actress, Julia Roberts .

Emma and actress Natasha Lyonne appeared in the Bravo Clubhouse, where host Andy Cohen enlisted them in a game of “Textual Behavior.”

At one point, Cohen asked the women to name the most famous contact they have in their phones.

“ Cate Blanchett , maybe? When she actually texted me, I was like, ‘Yo, that’s Cate Blanchett,'” Lyonne said, while Emma added, “Um … I mean, Paris Hilton?”

The talk show host then asked for the last celebrity they each texted, prompting Lyonne to shout out Clea DuVall , who was celebrating her birthday that day.

Emma, for her part, said, “My aunt,” to which Lyonne joked, “That’s a name drop.”

But, as Cohen noted, “One might argue she’s the most famous person in your phone.”

Realizing this, Emma bashfully added, “Sorry, Aunt Julia.”

The American Horror Story star previously opened up about her famous family member and how her fame influenced her own career goals within the Hollywood industry.

“I saw very up close what that really looks like with my Aunt Julia,” Roberts said in a June episode of Bruce Bozzi’s Table for Two podcast, per Vanity Fair . “It’s fun and it’s great, but there is a part of it that’s really scary. And so I’ve always wanted to kind of carve my own path … Fame has never been the goal, because fame at a certain level is kind of scary.”

The actress, who got her start in the Nickelodeon series Unfabulous, added, “Even in my later teens, I was like, I never want my fame to outweigh my work. Because there’s nothing scarier to me than being so famous that you’re never left alone, but also you’re not getting good jobs. And that was kind of happening to a lot of people, I think, when I was in my teens and early 20s. And that really scared me, and so I never wanted that to happen to me.”

Watch What Happens Live airs Sunday through Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on Bravo. New episodes are available to stream the next day on Peacock .

