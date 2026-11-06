undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🐱 Playful & Sweet Cats Ready for Adoption in Winchester, TN
Winchester has some very special cats waiting at Animal Harbor for loving homes. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend to your family, these kitties would love to meet you.
Kim Burgess
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby/white
- Adoption fee: $110
- Shelter: Animal Harbor – (931) 962-4472
A tiny brown tabby and white girl, Kim Burgess is a young kitten looking for a safe, loving home to grow up in. As a baby, she’ll need gentle guidance, playtime, and lots of affection as she learns about the world.
👉 Meet Kim Burgess and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Kevin Atwater
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown tabby/white
- Adoption fee: $110
- Shelter: Animal Harbor – (931) 962-4472
Kevin Atwater is a baby brown tabby and white boy who’s ready to start life with his new family. As a young kitten, he’ll thrive with someone who can offer play, patience, and a cozy place to nap.
👉 Meet Kevin Atwater and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sheldon Jin
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black/white
- Adoption fee: $110
- Shelter: Animal Harbor – (931) 962-4472
Sheldon Jin is a young black-and-white cat, past the tiniest kitten stage but still full of youth and energy. He’s looking for a home that will give him room to play and time to bond.
👉 Meet Sheldon Jin and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Morgan
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Orange or red
- Adoption fee: $110
- Shelter: Animal Harbor – (931) 962-4472
Little Morgan is an orange/red baby kitten, a color that’s extra special in a girl. She’s ready to grow up with a family who will enjoy watching her learn, play, and settle into a happy indoor life.
👉 Meet Morgan and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Pricilla
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: White/orange or red (calico)
- Adoption fee: $110
- Shelter: Animal Harbor – (931) 962-4472
Pricilla is a beautiful longhaired calico with a soft white coat and orange patches. Her description says she’s cuddly, friendly, and playful, bringing warmth and joy wherever she goes. She sounds like a wonderful match for someone wanting a loving, interactive companion.
👉 Meet Pricilla and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bruce
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Cream/ivory (buff tabby)
- Adoption fee: $110
- Shelter: Animal Harbor – (931) 962-4472
Bruce is a buff tabby kitten with a great mix of playful energy and cuddly affection. His listing notes that he loves making new friends, enjoys playtime and snuggles, and likes exploring his surroundings. If you want a cheerful little buddy, Bruce could be your guy.
👉 Meet Bruce and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Conner Rhodes
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown tabby
- Adoption fee: $110
- Shelter: Animal Harbor – (931) 962-4472
Conner Rhodes is a brown tabby baby boy, still in the early stages of life and ready to bond closely with his new people. With time, toys, and gentle care, he’ll grow into a loyal family cat.
👉 Meet Conner Rhodes and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ethan Choi
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: White/black
- Adoption fee: $110
- Shelter: Animal Harbor – (931) 962-4472
Ethan Choi is a sleek white-and-black young cat with a curious, adventurous side. His description says he’s friendly and playful, always ready to explore, chase toys, and come by for attention. He’d be a fun match for a home that enjoys an active, engaging cat.
👉 Meet Ethan Choi and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Winchester, TN, consider visiting Animal Harbor or giving them a call at (931) 962-4472 to ask about these cats. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help each of them find a loving home.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.