🐱 Playful & Sweet Cats Ready for Adoption in Winchester, TN

Winchester has some very special cats waiting at Animal Harbor for loving homes. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend to your family, these kitties would love to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby/white

Brown tabby/white Adoption fee: $110

Shelter: Animal Harbor – (931) 962-4472

A tiny brown tabby and white girl, Kim Burgess is a young kitten looking for a safe, loving home to grow up in. As a baby, she’ll need gentle guidance, playtime, and lots of affection as she learns about the world.

👉 Meet Kim Burgess and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby/white

Brown tabby/white Adoption fee: $110

Shelter: Animal Harbor – (931) 962-4472

Kevin Atwater is a baby brown tabby and white boy who’s ready to start life with his new family. As a young kitten, he’ll thrive with someone who can offer play, patience, and a cozy place to nap.

👉 Meet Kevin Atwater and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black/white

Black/white Adoption fee: $110

Shelter: Animal Harbor – (931) 962-4472

Sheldon Jin is a young black-and-white cat, past the tiniest kitten stage but still full of youth and energy. He’s looking for a home that will give him room to play and time to bond.

👉 Meet Sheldon Jin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Orange or red

Orange or red Adoption fee: $110

Shelter: Animal Harbor – (931) 962-4472

Little Morgan is an orange/red baby kitten, a color that’s extra special in a girl. She’s ready to grow up with a family who will enjoy watching her learn, play, and settle into a happy indoor life.

👉 Meet Morgan and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: White/orange or red (calico)

White/orange or red (calico) Adoption fee: $110

Shelter: Animal Harbor – (931) 962-4472

Pricilla is a beautiful longhaired calico with a soft white coat and orange patches. Her description says she’s cuddly, friendly, and playful, bringing warmth and joy wherever she goes. She sounds like a wonderful match for someone wanting a loving, interactive companion.

👉 Meet Pricilla and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Cream/ivory (buff tabby)

Cream/ivory (buff tabby) Adoption fee: $110

Shelter: Animal Harbor – (931) 962-4472

Bruce is a buff tabby kitten with a great mix of playful energy and cuddly affection. His listing notes that he loves making new friends, enjoys playtime and snuggles, and likes exploring his surroundings. If you want a cheerful little buddy, Bruce could be your guy.

👉 Meet Bruce and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $110

Shelter: Animal Harbor – (931) 962-4472

Conner Rhodes is a brown tabby baby boy, still in the early stages of life and ready to bond closely with his new people. With time, toys, and gentle care, he’ll grow into a loyal family cat.

👉 Meet Conner Rhodes and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: White/black

White/black Adoption fee: $110

Shelter: Animal Harbor – (931) 962-4472

Ethan Choi is a sleek white-and-black young cat with a curious, adventurous side. His description says he’s friendly and playful, always ready to explore, chase toys, and come by for attention. He’d be a fun match for a home that enjoys an active, engaging cat.

👉 Meet Ethan Choi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Winchester, TN, consider visiting Animal Harbor or giving them a call at (931) 962-4472 to ask about these cats. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help each of them find a loving home.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.