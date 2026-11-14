Decatur has a couple of very special dogs hoping someone local will open their heart and home. If you’re thinking about adding a dog to your family, take a look at these pups.

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier

American Pit Bull Terrier Age: About 3 years (adult)

About 3 years (adult) Gender: Female

Color: White with black

White with black Adoption fee: $0 (fee-waived adoption)

Shelter/Organization: For Adoption By Private Owner (Decatur, TX)

Pepper is a shy, sensitive girl who needs a calm, patient person. She is very skittish with strangers and hasn’t had much chance to socialize, so she’ll do best with someone willing to go slow and let her build trust at her own pace.

What we know about Pepper:

Has never bitten anyone , just very timid

, just very timid Has been okay around cats in the past

in the past Experience with other dogs is unknown

Has never been around children

Has had her shots (vaccinations up to date per owner)

(vaccinations up to date per owner) Not spayed (per listing)

Pepper would be a great match for a quiet home with an experienced dog person who understands shy dogs and can give her time, structure, and love.

👉 Meet Pepper and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shepherd (unknown type) / Husky mix

Shepherd (unknown type) / Husky mix Age: Baby (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Male

Color: White

White Shelter: Wise County Animal Shelter

Phone: (940) 627-7577

Frankie is a young Shepherd/Husky mix puppy, full of potential and ready to learn. As a baby, he’ll need the usual puppy basics: training, socialization, and plenty of playtime and patience.

For details on his temperament, vaccines, and whether he’s neutered or good with kids/other pets, please contact the shelter directly.

👉 Meet Frankie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Decatur, TX, please consider adopting, sharing these pups with friends, or calling the listed contacts to learn more. The right home could be just one phone call or click away.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.