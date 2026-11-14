Tiny whiskers, big hearts! These baby cats in Decatur, TX are looking for safe, loving homes through Wise County Animal Shelter.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Shelter: Wise County Animal Shelter

Wise County Animal Shelter Location: Decatur, TX

Decatur, TX Contact: (940) 627-7577

Kit is a young gray/blue Domestic Shorthair boy who’s ready to grow up in a real home instead of a shelter kennel. As a baby, he’ll need gentle guidance, playtime, and patience as he learns all his kitten manners.

👉 Meet Kit and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Shelter: Wise County Animal Shelter

Wise County Animal Shelter Location: Decatur, TX

Decatur, TX Contact: (940) 627-7577

This little gray/blue Domestic Shorthair girl is also named Kit and is just as young and in need of a family. She’s at the perfect age to bond closely with her people and adapt to your home and routine.

👉 Meet Kit and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Shelter: Wise County Animal Shelter

Wise County Animal Shelter Location: Decatur, TX

Decatur, TX Contact: (940) 627-7577

Jay is another gray/blue Domestic Shorthair baby boy hoping for a forever home. Like most young kittens, he’ll do best with playtime, gentle handling, and a safe indoor space to explore.

👉 Meet Jay and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please consider one of these little ones at Wise County Animal Shelter. Call (940) 627-7577 to ask about adoption fees, vetting, and visiting hours.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.