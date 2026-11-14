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🐱 Playful Baby Cats Waiting for Loving Homes in Decatur
Tiny whiskers, big hearts! These baby cats in Decatur, TX are looking for safe, loving homes through Wise County Animal Shelter.
Kit
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Shelter: Wise County Animal Shelter
- Location: Decatur, TX
- Contact: (940) 627-7577
Kit is a young gray/blue Domestic Shorthair boy who’s ready to grow up in a real home instead of a shelter kennel. As a baby, he’ll need gentle guidance, playtime, and patience as he learns all his kitten manners.
👉 Meet Kit and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Kit (Female)
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Shelter: Wise County Animal Shelter
- Location: Decatur, TX
- Contact: (940) 627-7577
This little gray/blue Domestic Shorthair girl is also named Kit and is just as young and in need of a family. She’s at the perfect age to bond closely with her people and adapt to your home and routine.
👉 Meet Kit and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jay
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Shelter: Wise County Animal Shelter
- Location: Decatur, TX
- Contact: (940) 627-7577
Jay is another gray/blue Domestic Shorthair baby boy hoping for a forever home. Like most young kittens, he’ll do best with playtime, gentle handling, and a safe indoor space to explore.
👉 Meet Jay and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please consider one of these little ones at Wise County Animal Shelter. Call (940) 627-7577 to ask about adoption fees, vetting, and visiting hours.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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