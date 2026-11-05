🏭 Decatur, TX Manufacturing: Several Hands-On Roles Open Now

Decatur’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially in advanced materials. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Entegris

Entegris Location: Decatur, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work with high‑temperature furnaces, mills, sanders, forklifts, and cranes to turn raw materials into carbon and graphite products. This role is very physical (lifting up to 50 lbs, ladders, hot/cold areas) and comes with strong benefits like 401(k) match, health/dental/vision, PTO, 11 paid holidays, and education assistance.

Employer: Entegris

Entegris Location: Decatur, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Focus on feeder hoppers, packer heads, presses, and forklifts while helping move raw materials through the production line. Good fit if you’re detail‑oriented, okay with shift work and overtime, and want room to grow inside a global advanced‑materials company with solid benefits and promotion-from-within.

Employer: Entegris

Entegris Location: Decatur, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run CNC mills and lathes, grinders, bandsaws, and more to machine graphite and specialty materials to tight specs. Ideal if you can read blueprints, use precision measuring tools, and want steady shop work with full benefits and exposure to advanced machining.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full description, and get an application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.