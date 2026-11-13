The Village of Decatur will host a celebration at Red Woolfe Park, 550 Pine St., Decatur, MI on Friday, November 13, 2026, from 4:00 PM to 5:30 PM to mark the completion of the Red Woolfe Park Improvements Project and the Decatur Story Stroll Project. Park upgrades funded in part by a $307,300 Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund grant and a $204,893 Village match include new evergreen landscaping, ADA‑accessible seating, accessible trash and recycling, an accessible kayak rack, launch and gangway, improved accessible paths, a renovated entrance and parking lot with accessible and van-accessible spaces, and an expanded beach area. The new Story Stroll features 22 bilingual Story Stroll boards along an ADA-accessible path, and the event will include free donuts and cider, free children’s books, kids’ activities, a ribbon-cutting, and on-site Spanish-language assistance, hosted by the Village of Decatur Parks & Recreation Committee, Bronson, Great Start Collaborative of Van Buren County, Van Buren District Library – Webster Memorial Library, and the Southwest Michigan Regional Chamber.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Decatur Public Schools