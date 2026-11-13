Decatur’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from hands-on bedside care to high-level physician coverage. If you’re licensed in Indiana and ready for a change, there are several solid roles to check out.

Employer: CompHealth

CompHealth Location: Decatur, IN (hospital setting)

(hospital setting) Type: Contract / Locum

Salary: Not listed

OB/GYN locum role with pager call coverage and ongoing needs into 2027, including about 20 C-sections per month (10% rate). CompHealth handles housing, travel, malpractice, and weekly pay, plus support with credentialing and privileges so you can focus on patient care.

Employer: Adams Health – Adams Woodcrest

Location: Decatur, IN

Type: Full-time, First Shift (Mon–Fri, 8:00 AM–4:30 PM, on-call rotation)

(Mon–Fri, 8:00 AM–4:30 PM, on-call rotation) Salary: Not listed

Lead resident-centered care in a senior living setting, overseeing nursing staff, care plans, and regulatory compliance. You’ll work closely with the Director of Nursing, and you’re eligible for medical coverage on your first day, with other benefits starting the 1st of the following month.

Employer: Adams Health

Location: Decatur, IN

Type: Part-time, First Shift (30 hrs/week; Mon–Wed 6:30 AM–7:00 PM, every other weekend)

(30 hrs/week; Mon–Wed 6:30 AM–7:00 PM, every other weekend) Salary: Not listed, $6,000 sign-on bonus

Administer non-parenteral medications under RN/LPN supervision and provide safe, quality care without invasive procedures or assessments. This role comes with day-one medical coverage eligibility and a $6,000 sign-on bonus for licensed QMAs with BLS/CPR.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer has similar roles open too. Don’t wait too long; healthcare jobs in Decatur tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.