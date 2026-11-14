Decatur’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with strong demand for experienced RNs. If you’re ready for a change, these roles offer solid stability and a chance to make a real impact.

Employer: Enhabit Home Health & Hospice

Enhabit Home Health & Hospice Location: Decatur, IL

Type: Full-time, weekend role (Sat & Sun required)

Salary: Not listed

Home health RN role focused on caring for patients in their homes on weekends, with flexible scheduling beyond required Saturday and Sunday. Enhabit highlights generous PTO, 401(k) match, medical/dental/vision, bonuses, and education support, plus a strong, stable home-care team.

Employer: Vetted Solutions

Vetted Solutions Location: Decatur, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Critical care RN role in the ICU, caring for critically ill and vulnerable patients and supporting families in tough moments. Ideal if you have or want critical care experience and hold current RN, BLS, and advanced life support certifications (ACLS/PALS/NRP as needed).

Employer: Moments Hospice

Moments Hospice Location: Decatur, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Lead hospice care as the primary RN for your patients, focusing on comfort, dignity, and symptom management at end of life. Standout perks include a fleet car program (vehicle, gas, insurance), medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, and generous PTO, plus a supportive team and reasonable caseloads.

If one of these feels like your next step, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.