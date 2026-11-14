Decatur’s plants and warehouses are busy right now, with solid options from entry-level to senior leadership. If you’re in manufacturing or want to get your foot in the door, these are some of the stronger local picks this week.

Employer: MYR Group

MYR Group Location: Decatur, IL (role can sit at various MYR locations)

(role can sit at various MYR locations) Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000–$170,000/year

Lead quality for large electrical transmission and distribution projects, building a standard QA/QC program and serving as the main quality contact for clients. This is a high-responsibility role with strong pay, extensive benefits, and up to 50% travel.

Employer: Caterpillar Inc.

Location: Decatur, IL

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: $128,470–$192,710/year

Run manufacturing engineering and automation for a major Caterpillar plant, leading teams, driving advanced automation and lean manufacturing, and supporting new product launches. Includes relocation assistance, strong corporate benefits, and travel up to 10%.

Employer: Morgan Distributing, Inc.

Location: Decatur, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $17–$20/hour

Hands-on warehouse role with a family-owned company handling shipping, receiving, and order picking, often using forklifts and pallet jacks. Offers steady daytime core hours (around 8:00am–5:00pm), plus medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, and more.

Employer: Tate & Lyle

Location: Decatur, IL, US

Type: Full-time

Starting Pay: $27.50/hour

Operate and troubleshoot process equipment in Tate & Lyle’s Stevia plant, including material handling, filtration, spray drying, and packaging. This is a 12-hour shift role with a strong focus on safety, food safety, and detailed production record-keeping.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.