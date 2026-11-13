On November 16, the Decatur City Council will consider a request for a Tallgrass underground natural gas pipeline to cross about 120 feet below Lake Decatur, as part of a 16-mile line connecting the existing Rockies Express Pipeline to local industries. The line would join other existing utility lines under the lake, including six water mains, four sanitary sewer mains, two gas mains, and two fiber lines, and would be regulated by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, which oversees more than three million miles of interstate natural gas pipelines nationwide. According to federal data, natural gas pipelines have a safety rating above 99.999 percent, and Tallgrass currently operates nearly 200 miles of pipelines in Illinois and 10,000 miles in more than a dozen states. More information: https://decaturlateral.com/

This content is adapted from materials provided by Decatur Illinois - City Government