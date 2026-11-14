undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🐱 Sweet Decatur Kittens & Young Cats Ready for Adoption
Decatur has some very sweet cats waiting for loving homes. All of these kitties are at the same local shelter and have an adoption fee of $75.
CIRRUS
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby
- Adoption Fee: $75
- Shelter: Macon County Animal Control and Care Center
- Phone: (217) 425-4508
Cirrus is a tiny gray tabby baby looking for a safe, indoor home where she can grow up loved and cared for.
👉 Meet CIRRUS and apply to adopt on adoptapet
STRATUS
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby
- Adoption Fee: $75
- Shelter: Macon County Animal Control and Care Center
- Phone: (217) 425-4508
Stratus is a baby gray tabby boy who would love a calm, caring home to call his own.
👉 Meet STRATUS and apply to adopt on adoptapet
HARLEY QUINN
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption Fee: $75
- Shelter: Macon County Animal Control and Care Center
- Phone: (217) 425-4508
Harley Quinn is a young black cat who’s past the tiny kitten stage but still has lots of youthful energy.
👉 Meet HARLEY QUINN and apply to adopt on adoptapet
POP-TART
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo
- Adoption Fee: $75
- Shelter: Macon County Animal Control and Care Center
- Phone: (217) 425-4508
Pop-Tart is a tuxedo baby with classic black-and-white markings, ready to settle into a loving home.
👉 Meet POP-TART and apply to adopt on adoptapet
PANCAKE
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tortoiseshell
- Adoption Fee: $75
- Shelter: Macon County Animal Control and Care Center
- Phone: (217) 425-4508
Pancake is a tortoiseshell baby with a pretty, mixed-color coat who needs a safe, indoor family.
👉 Meet PANCAKE and apply to adopt on adoptapet
TREE HUGGER
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption Fee: $75
- Shelter: Macon County Animal Control and Care Center
- Phone: (217) 425-4508
Tree Hugger is a young black male cat looking for a patient adopter to give him a fresh start.
👉 Meet TREE HUGGER and apply to adopt on adoptapet
CHEDDAR CHEESE
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange or red
- Adoption Fee: $75
- Shelter: Macon County Animal Control and Care Center
- Phone: (217) 425-4508
Cheddar Cheese is an orange baby boy with that classic “marmalade” look, hoping for a forever home.
👉 Meet CHEDDAR CHEESE and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your family, please call Macon County Animal Control and Care Center at (217) 425-4508 to ask about these kitties, or click through to their listings to apply.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.