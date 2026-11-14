Decatur has some very sweet cats waiting for loving homes. All of these kitties are at the same local shelter and have an adoption fee of $75.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby

Gray/blue/silver tabby Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: Macon County Animal Control and Care Center

Phone: (217) 425-4508

Cirrus is a tiny gray tabby baby looking for a safe, indoor home where she can grow up loved and cared for.

👉 Meet CIRRUS and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby

Gray/blue/silver tabby Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: Macon County Animal Control and Care Center

Phone: (217) 425-4508

Stratus is a baby gray tabby boy who would love a calm, caring home to call his own.

👉 Meet STRATUS and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Gender: Female

Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: Macon County Animal Control and Care Center

Phone: (217) 425-4508

Harley Quinn is a young black cat who’s past the tiny kitten stage but still has lots of youthful energy.

👉 Meet HARLEY QUINN and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: Macon County Animal Control and Care Center

Phone: (217) 425-4508

Pop-Tart is a tuxedo baby with classic black-and-white markings, ready to settle into a loving home.

👉 Meet POP-TART and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: Macon County Animal Control and Care Center

Phone: (217) 425-4508

Pancake is a tortoiseshell baby with a pretty, mixed-color coat who needs a safe, indoor family.

👉 Meet PANCAKE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Gender: Male

Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: Macon County Animal Control and Care Center

Phone: (217) 425-4508

Tree Hugger is a young black male cat looking for a patient adopter to give him a fresh start.

👉 Meet TREE HUGGER and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Color: Orange or red

Orange or red Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: Macon County Animal Control and Care Center

Phone: (217) 425-4508

Cheddar Cheese is an orange baby boy with that classic “marmalade” look, hoping for a forever home.

👉 Meet CHEDDAR CHEESE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your family, please call Macon County Animal Control and Care Center at (217) 425-4508 to ask about these kitties, or click through to their listings to apply.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.