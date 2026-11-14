📢 Downtown Decatur office space available at Madden Arts Center

A second-floor office space is available for rent in the Madden Arts Center, 125 N Water Street, right in the heart of downtown Decatur.

The space offers:

Great street views

Flexible pricing

Low utility costs

A secure building

It could be a good fit for a small business, entrepreneur, or anyone needing a professional workspace.

To learn more or discuss terms, contact: