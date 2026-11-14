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Decatur
📢 Office space for rent in downtown Decatur arts center
12 days ago
📢 Downtown Decatur office space available at Madden Arts Center
A second-floor office space is available for rent in the Madden Arts Center, 125 N Water Street, right in the heart of downtown Decatur.
The space offers:
- Great street views
- Flexible pricing
- Low utility costs
- A secure building
It could be a good fit for a small business, entrepreneur, or anyone needing a professional workspace.
To learn more or discuss terms, contact:
- Kyle Knott, Economic Development Specialist – kknott@decaturil.gov, 217-450-2337
- Or the Decatur Area Arts Council – arts4all@decaturarts.org
More Info: Property and Development Spotlight: Upper-floor of...
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