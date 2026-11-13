Decatur’s engineering scene is busy right now, with strong demand in power, infrastructure, and plant operations. If you’ve got architecture or engineering skills, there are some solid long-term career options here.

Employer: W3Global (for an engineering client)

W3Global (for an engineering client) Location: Decatur, IL (hybrid, with site visits across Illinois)

(hybrid, with site visits across Illinois) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead structural and bridge projects across Illinois, from transportation infrastructure and culverts to small buildings and industrial towers. This role is ideal if you have 8+ years of structural experience, want to mentor engineers, and like the mix of field work + hybrid office, with strong benefits and a $5,000 sign-on bonus and relocation support.

Employer: Ameren

Location: Decatur, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $134,900 – $209,100

Posting end date: Friday, November 6, 2026

Oversee a team handling substation design, studies, and standards for a major Illinois utility. This is a leadership role for an Electrical Engineer (BS required) with 5+ years in substation or protection design/maintenance, offering strong benefits from day one, a pension, 401(k) match, and the chance to represent Ameren in NERC compliance and audits.

Employer: ADM

Location: Decatur, IL

Type: Full-time (exempt)

Salary: Not listed

Take the lead on E/I operations at one of ADM’s largest plants, driving safety, reliability, and training for a 24/7 industrial operation. Best fit if you have a Bachelor’s in Electrical Engineering (or related), 10+ years industrial E/I experience, and enjoy being in the field mentoring techs, managing medium-voltage systems (up to 34.5 kV), and building strong preventive maintenance programs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, it’s still worth a click and a quick application—many employers are flexible for the right engineer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.