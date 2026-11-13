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Decatur
💼 Office space for rent at Madden Arts Center downtown
4 days ago
💼 Downtown Decatur office space available at Madden Arts Center
A second-floor office space is available for rent in the Madden Arts Center, 125 N Water Street, right in downtown Decatur.
The space offers:
- Great street views
- Flexible pricing
- Low utility costs
- A secure building
It’s a good fit for a small business, entrepreneur, or anyone wanting a professional workspace in the heart of downtown.
To learn more or ask about renting:
- Contact Economic Development Specialist Kyle Knott at kknott@decaturil.gov or 217-450-2337
- Or email the Decatur Area Arts Council at arts4all@decaturarts.org
More Info: Property and Development Spotlight: Upper-floor of...
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