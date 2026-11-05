Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Decatur

🐱 Playful & Sweet Cats Ready for Adoption in Decatur, IL

6 days ago

Looking for a new feline friend in Decatur? These adoptable cats are waiting at Macon County Animal Control and Care Center for someone to take them home and love them.

PATITA

  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby (kitten)
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Mostly gray/blue
  • Adoption fee: $75
  • Shelter: Macon County Animal Control and Care Center
  • Phone: (217) 425-4508

Patita is a tiny gray sweetheart looking for a safe, loving home to grow up in. If you’re ready for kitten energy and cuddles, she could be your match.
👉 Meet PATITA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

MIGUEL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JZP00_1Gnr0A6h00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby (kitten)
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Mostly gray/blue
  • Adoption fee: $75
  • Shelter: Macon County Animal Control and Care Center
  • Phone: (217) 425-4508

Miguel is a young gray boy who’s ready to leave the shelter behind for a cozy home of his own. He’d love a family who will play with him and help him grow into a confident cat.
👉 Meet MIGUEL and apply to adopt on adoptapet

SWEET CAROLINE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nBVzO_1Gnr0A6h00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby (kitten)
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Mostly white
  • Adoption fee: $75
  • Shelter: Macon County Animal Control and Care Center
  • Phone: (217) 425-4508

Sweet Caroline is a mostly white kitten with a name that fits her—she’s a little darling who’s hoping for a gentle, loving home.
👉 Meet SWEET CAROLINE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

GREASE MONKEY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2haI7Q_1Gnr0A6h00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Mostly orange/red
  • Adoption fee: $75
  • Shelter: Macon County Animal Control and Care Center
  • Phone: (217) 425-4508

Grease Monkey is a handsome orange adult cat who’s past the tiny-kitten stage and ready to settle into a calm, steady life with his new people.
👉 Meet GREASE MONKEY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

PAPAYA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3myYaM_1Gnr0A6h00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Young
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Gray/blue
  • Adoption fee: $75
  • Shelter: Macon County Animal Control and Care Center
  • Phone: (217) 425-4508

Papaya is a young gray beauty looking for a fresh start. She’s at a great age for bonding and settling into a new routine with her family.
👉 Meet PAPAYA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Decatur, IL and thinking about adding a cat to your home, please call Macon County Animal Control and Care Center at (217) 425-4508 to ask about these kitties, or click through to their listings to apply.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments