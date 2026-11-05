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🐱 Playful & Sweet Cats Ready for Adoption in Decatur, IL
Looking for a new feline friend in Decatur? These adoptable cats are waiting at Macon County Animal Control and Care Center for someone to take them home and love them.
PATITA
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly gray/blue
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Macon County Animal Control and Care Center
- Phone: (217) 425-4508
Patita is a tiny gray sweetheart looking for a safe, loving home to grow up in. If you’re ready for kitten energy and cuddles, she could be your match.
👉 Meet PATITA and apply to adopt on adoptapet
MIGUEL
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly gray/blue
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Macon County Animal Control and Care Center
- Phone: (217) 425-4508
Miguel is a young gray boy who’s ready to leave the shelter behind for a cozy home of his own. He’d love a family who will play with him and help him grow into a confident cat.
👉 Meet MIGUEL and apply to adopt on adoptapet
SWEET CAROLINE
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly white
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Macon County Animal Control and Care Center
- Phone: (217) 425-4508
Sweet Caroline is a mostly white kitten with a name that fits her—she’s a little darling who’s hoping for a gentle, loving home.
👉 Meet SWEET CAROLINE and apply to adopt on adoptapet
GREASE MONKEY
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly orange/red
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Macon County Animal Control and Care Center
- Phone: (217) 425-4508
Grease Monkey is a handsome orange adult cat who’s past the tiny-kitten stage and ready to settle into a calm, steady life with his new people.
👉 Meet GREASE MONKEY and apply to adopt on adoptapet
PAPAYA
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/blue
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Macon County Animal Control and Care Center
- Phone: (217) 425-4508
Papaya is a young gray beauty looking for a fresh start. She’s at a great age for bonding and settling into a new routine with her family.
👉 Meet PAPAYA and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Decatur, IL and thinking about adding a cat to your home, please call Macon County Animal Control and Care Center at (217) 425-4508 to ask about these kitties, or click through to their listings to apply.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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