🐱 Playful & Sweet Cats Ready for Adoption in Decatur, IL

Looking for a new feline friend in Decatur? These adoptable cats are waiting at Macon County Animal Control and Care Center for someone to take them home and love them.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly gray/blue

Mostly gray/blue Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Macon County Animal Control and Care Center

Phone: (217) 425-4508

Patita is a tiny gray sweetheart looking for a safe, loving home to grow up in. If you’re ready for kitten energy and cuddles, she could be your match.

👉 Meet PATITA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly gray/blue

Mostly gray/blue Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Macon County Animal Control and Care Center

Phone: (217) 425-4508

Miguel is a young gray boy who’s ready to leave the shelter behind for a cozy home of his own. He’d love a family who will play with him and help him grow into a confident cat.

👉 Meet MIGUEL and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Macon County Animal Control and Care Center

Phone: (217) 425-4508

Sweet Caroline is a mostly white kitten with a name that fits her—she’s a little darling who’s hoping for a gentle, loving home.

👉 Meet SWEET CAROLINE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly orange/red

Mostly orange/red Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Macon County Animal Control and Care Center

Phone: (217) 425-4508

Grease Monkey is a handsome orange adult cat who’s past the tiny-kitten stage and ready to settle into a calm, steady life with his new people.

👉 Meet GREASE MONKEY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/blue

Gray/blue Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Macon County Animal Control and Care Center

Phone: (217) 425-4508

Papaya is a young gray beauty looking for a fresh start. She’s at a great age for bonding and settling into a new routine with her family.

👉 Meet PAPAYA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Decatur, IL and thinking about adding a cat to your home, please call Macon County Animal Control and Care Center at (217) 425-4508 to ask about these kitties, or click through to their listings to apply.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.