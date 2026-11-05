🚚 Decatur, IL Supply Chain Jobs With Multiple Openings

Decatur’s warehouses and plants are busy right now, and a few solid logistics roles are open. If you like fast-paced work and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)

Federal Express Corporation (FedEx) Location: Decatur, IL

Type: Part-time

Pay: $18.10–$19.10/hr, paid weekly

Hands-on warehouse role loading, unloading, and sorting packages in a fast-paced setting. Comes with tuition reimbursement up to $5,250/year, PTO, medical/dental/vision (after waiting period), employee discounts, and flexible shifts—good if you want extra income or a second job.

Employer: Stratas Foods

Location: Decatur, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.00/hr

2nd-shift inventory role (2:30 pm–11:00 pm) keeping track of raw materials and finished goods in a food manufacturing plant. Includes training on 1st shift, chances for overtime, and medical, dental, and vision benefits for full-time employees.

If one of these fits you, save the link and apply soon—good logistics jobs in Decatur tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.