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🤝 Decatur, IL Community & Social Services Jobs – Multiple Openings
Decatur has some solid community-focused roles open right now, from housing support to animal welfare. If you like helping people (and pets), these are worth a look.
Homeward Bound Housing Advocate
- Employer: Dove, Inc.
- Location: Decatur, IL (in-person)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $32,000–$36,000/year
- Benefits: Health, dental, vision, life & disability insurance, 401(k) with match, paid holidays, up to 19 paid days off/year, EAP
Work directly with individuals and families experiencing homelessness to connect them with housing, job training, education, and other supports. This role is very hands-on: home visits, court support, case management, and coordinating services to help clients reach self-sufficiency and permanent housing.
Adoption & Community Relations Coordinator
- Employer: Macon County Animal Control & Care Center (funded by Decatur and Macon County Animal Shelter Foundation)
- Location: Decatur, IL (in-person)
- Type: Full-time, Tuesday–Saturday
- Pay: From $17.50/hour (scheduled to increase to $18.50/hour effective December 1, 2026)
- Benefits: Health, dental, vision, life insurance, retirement plan, FSA
Help shelter pets find homes while working with the public, volunteers, and fosters. You’ll guide adopters, take photos, create social posts, support events, and help with basic animal care—perfect if you enjoy both people and animals and want a steady weekday + Saturday schedule.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back—similar roles pop up often in Decatur.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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