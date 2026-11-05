🤝 Decatur, IL Community & Social Services Jobs – Multiple Openings

Decatur has some solid community-focused roles open right now, from housing support to animal welfare. If you like helping people (and pets), these are worth a look.

Employer: Dove, Inc.

Dove, Inc. Location: Decatur, IL (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time

Salary: $32,000–$36,000/year

Benefits: Health, dental, vision, life & disability insurance, 401(k) with match, paid holidays, up to 19 paid days off/year, EAP

Work directly with individuals and families experiencing homelessness to connect them with housing, job training, education, and other supports. This role is very hands-on: home visits, court support, case management, and coordinating services to help clients reach self-sufficiency and permanent housing.

Employer: Macon County Animal Control & Care Center (funded by Decatur and Macon County Animal Shelter Foundation )

Macon County Animal Control & Care Center (funded by ) Location: Decatur, IL (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time, Tuesday–Saturday

Pay: From $17.50/hour (scheduled to increase to $18.50/hour effective December 1, 2026 )

(scheduled to increase to ) Benefits: Health, dental, vision, life insurance, retirement plan, FSA

Help shelter pets find homes while working with the public, volunteers, and fosters. You’ll guide adopters, take photos, create social posts, support events, and help with basic animal care—perfect if you enjoy both people and animals and want a steady weekday + Saturday schedule.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back—similar roles pop up often in Decatur.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.