Decatur neighbors are sharing some great free items this week, from family games to home basics. If you’re nearby, these could be easy pickups.

What it is: Bundle of board games and toys, including Pie Face, Deluxe Bingo Cage, and more. Nice mix for family game nights or kids’ playtime.

Condition: Not fully detailed, but described as great for family fun.

Location: Pinetree / W Ponce / Scott Blvd area, Decatur, GA

Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

What it is: Neutral-toned area rug, about 8’ x 12’3”. Good size for a living room, office, or large bedroom.

Condition: Has some stains and needs cleaning, but no pet stains. Poster says it hides dirt pretty well.

Location: Winnona Park / Derrydown Way, Decatur, GA (pickup from driveway once arranged with poster)

Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

What it is: Gray upholstered bed frame with metal support structure. All parts are disassembled and ready for pickup.

Condition: As is, no holds, poster says “everything is there.” Good if you need a bed frame and can grab it quickly.

Location: Wilson Hudson Commons, Decatur, GA (curb alert style pickup)

Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items in Decatur tend to go fast, so if something looks useful, check the listing and message the poster or head over soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.