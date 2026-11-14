Decatur’s leadership job scene is busy right now, especially in healthcare and skilled trades. If you’ve got management experience, there are several solid options to move up.

Employer: Concentra

Concentra Location: Decatur, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run a busy medical center, leading support staff and keeping daily operations smooth for patients and providers. This is a good fit if you have healthcare or business experience and want a mix of people leadership, patient interaction, and center performance.

Employer: TEND

Location: Decatur, GA

Type: Not listed (onsite role)

Not listed (onsite role) Salary: Not listed

Lead a modern dental studio where hospitality and healthcare meet. You’ll manage a team of 10–20+ people, own daily operations and KPIs, and build a positive, inclusive culture for both staff and patients.

Employer: Bray Electrical Services

Location: Decatur, GA

Type: Full-time, in-person

Salary: $75,000 – $90,000 per year + commission

Oversee residential and commercial electrical projects from estimate to closeout while driving new sales. Great for someone with 5+ years in electrical project or sales management who wants a mix of field coordination, client work, and strong earning potential.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and new roles pop up fast around here.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.