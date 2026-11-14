Decatur’s retail scene is busy right now, with big brands hiring for customer-facing roles. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Kroger

Kroger Location: Decatur, GA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in the bakery and deli, prepping food, offering samples, and keeping cases stocked and clean. Good fit if you enjoy fast-paced work, talking with customers, and learning food safety and prep skills.

Employer: AutoZone

AutoZone Location: Decatur, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a team, drive store sales, and keep inventory and operations on track while delivering AutoZone’s “WOW! Customer Service.” This is a solid step up if you have retail or automotive experience and want management responsibilities plus access to benefits and growth paths.

Employer: AutoZone

AutoZone Location: Decatur, GA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help customers find the right auto parts, keep shelves stocked, and use basic diagnostic tools to suggest solutions. Great entry role if you’re at least 16, like talking with people, and want flexible hours with room to grow.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—employers often have more than one opening and room to train.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.