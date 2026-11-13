The City of Decatur has added its first electric mini street sweeper to help keep city streets clean as part of the City’s Clean Energy Plan. The new sweeper will clear leaves and other debris from catch basins, bike lanes, and the downtown area, allowing crews to work more efficiently with no emissions and very little noise, according to Energy & Sustainability Manager Elena Gonzalez-Sosto.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Decatur GA- Government