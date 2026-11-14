Here are some free items and deals your neighbors in Decatur are sharing. If you’re moving, organizing, or just love a bargain, these might be perfect for you.

Item: Colección de muñecos de peluche (stuffed toys collection)

Type: Toys & games

Location: Shamrock Place Apartments, 2322 Lawrenceville Hwy, Apt 3, Laurel Ridge, Decatur, GA

Source: nextdoor.com

This listing is part of a yard sale on 11/14–11/15 from 8:00 AM–2:00 PM at Shamrock Place Apartments. The post highlights a collection of stuffed toys, great for kids or for donating.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Yard sale with clothing and accessories

Type: Clothing & accessories

Location: Shamrock Place Apartments, 2322 Lawrenceville Hwy, Apt 3, Laurel Ridge, Decatur, GA

Source: nextdoor.com

Another post for the yard sale on 11/14–11/15, 8:00 AM–2:00 PM at the same Shamrock Place Apartments address. This one focuses on clothing and accessories. Check the listing for what may be free or low-cost.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Corner desk with shelves

Type: Furniture

Location: Riderwood Estates, Decatur, GA

Source: nextdoor.com

Wood-grain veneer corner desk with multiple shelves. The stool is not included (shown only for illustration). The desk is already taken apart into a few pieces, with markings to help you put it back together at home. Ideal if you need a compact workspace.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Clean cardboard boxes + dish and glass foam sleeves

Type: Moving / packing supplies

Location: McAfee, Decatur, GA

Source: nextdoor.com

A mix of small and large cardboard boxes, plus foam sleeves for dishes and glasses. Perfect if you’re moving, shipping items, or organizing storage.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Decatur tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.