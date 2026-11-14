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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Decatur Right Now
Here are some free items and deals your neighbors in Decatur are sharing. If you’re moving, organizing, or just love a bargain, these might be perfect for you.
Colección de muñecos de peluche
Item: Colección de muñecos de peluche (stuffed toys collection)
Type: Toys & games
Location: Shamrock Place Apartments, 2322 Lawrenceville Hwy, Apt 3, Laurel Ridge, Decatur, GA
Source: nextdoor.com
This listing is part of a yard sale on 11/14–11/15 from 8:00 AM–2:00 PM at Shamrock Place Apartments. The post highlights a collection of stuffed toys, great for kids or for donating.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Yard sale
Item: Yard sale with clothing and accessories
Type: Clothing & accessories
Location: Shamrock Place Apartments, 2322 Lawrenceville Hwy, Apt 3, Laurel Ridge, Decatur, GA
Source: nextdoor.com
Another post for the yard sale on 11/14–11/15, 8:00 AM–2:00 PM at the same Shamrock Place Apartments address. This one focuses on clothing and accessories. Check the listing for what may be free or low-cost.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Corner Desk with Shelves
Item: Corner desk with shelves
Type: Furniture
Location: Riderwood Estates, Decatur, GA
Source: nextdoor.com
Wood-grain veneer corner desk with multiple shelves. The stool is not included (shown only for illustration). The desk is already taken apart into a few pieces, with markings to help you put it back together at home. Ideal if you need a compact workspace.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
📦 FREE BOXES 📦 Decatur
Item: Clean cardboard boxes + dish and glass foam sleeves
Type: Moving / packing supplies
Location: McAfee, Decatur, GA
Source: nextdoor.com
A mix of small and large cardboard boxes, plus foam sleeves for dishes and glasses. Perfect if you’re moving, shipping items, or organizing storage.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Decatur tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.