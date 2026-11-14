Decatur’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with new openings in clinics, crisis services, and retail pharmacy. If you’re licensed in Georgia and ready for a change, there are several solid options right now.

Employer: Fresenius Medical Care (Azura Vascular Care)

Fresenius Medical Care (Azura Vascular Care) Location: Decatur, GA (Atlanta area outpatient vascular centers)

(Atlanta area outpatient vascular centers) Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in state-of-the-art outpatient vascular centers using minimally invasive techniques. This role is highly autonomous, covering full-scope anesthesia and pain management for a wide range of procedures.

Employer: DeKalb Community Service Board / Claratel Behavioral Health

Location: Decatur, GA (Clifton Springs Outpatient)

Type: Full-time (generally 8:15am–5:00pm , some evenings/weekends)

(generally , some evenings/weekends) Salary: Not listed

Day-shift nursing in an outpatient behavioral health clinic, doing assessments, injections, labs, and health education. Good fit if you like steady hours, team-based care, and working with clients across the lifespan.

Employer: DeKalb Community Service Board / Claratel Behavioral Health

Location: Decatur, GA – DeKalb Regional Crisis Center

Type: Full-time, Nights (7:00pm–7:45am, rotating)

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on RN role in a 24/7 psychiatric crisis center (PES, observation, and crisis stabilization). You’ll handle triage, detox monitoring, meds, and crisis interventions in a fast-paced, team-focused setting.

Employer: DeKalb Community Service Board / Claratel Behavioral Health

Location: Decatur, GA – DeKalb Regional Crisis Center

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8-hour shift (7am–3pm)

Salary: Not listed

Psychiatric APRN/PMHNP role leading assessments, diagnosis, and med management for adults in acute crisis. Great if you want daytime hours in a high-impact, trauma-informed environment.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Decatur, GA

Type: Full-time (anticipated 30 hours/week )

(anticipated ) Pay Range: $60.00–$76.00/hour (plus potential bonus)

(plus potential bonus) Application window: Anticipated close 01/12/2027

Frontline retail pharmacist role with a major national chain, focused on safe dispensing, immunizations, and coaching the pharmacy team. Comes with a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement options) and room to grow.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings on their careers page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.