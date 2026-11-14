Looking for a calm, loving cat to share your home? These Decatur kitties are safe in care now, but they’re still waiting for a family to call their own.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black and orange/red

Black and orange/red Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: PAWS Atlanta

Location: Decatur, GA

About Stella Artois:

Stella Artois is an elegant little lady who was rescued from a storm drain just before a cold snap. She was immediately friendly to her rescuer and allowed herself to be picked up and brought inside, like she knew she was ready for a new life. She has lived with two chihuahuas, so she may do well in a home with small, respectful dogs.

If you’re looking for a sweet adult cat who’s ready for a fresh start, Stella Artois could be your match.

👉 Meet Stella Artois and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/blue and white

Gray/blue and white Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: PAWS Atlanta

Location: Decatur, GA

About Johnny Honeybun:

Johnny Honeybun is an adult male with a handsome gray-and-white coat. He’s currently available through PAWS Atlanta with a standard adoption fee. For full details on his personality, likes, and ideal home, please check his listing.

👉 Meet Johnny Honeybun and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair (York Chocolate type)

Domestic Mediumhair (York Chocolate type) Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly black

Mostly black Adoption fee: $0 (fee-waived)

Shelter/Org: For Adoption By Private Owner (Decatur, GA)

Location: Decatur, GA

About Proxy:

Proxy is a beautiful senior York Chocolate-type cat who needs a quiet, patient, and loving home. She has a sensitive stomach, so her person has avoided lots of treats, new foods, or frequent changes in food and litter brands. She is very loving, a bit of a scaredy cat, and sweet and cuddly once she feels safe. She enjoys cuddling and purring while bonding with her person and does not do well with loud environments or big, hyper animals.

If you have a calm home and a gentle heart for seniors, Proxy could be the perfect companion.

👉 Meet Proxy and contact her owner through adoptapet

If you’re in or near Decatur, GA, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful cats, or share their links so they can find the families they deserve.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.