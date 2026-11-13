Decatur’s education scene is busy right now, from early childhood centers to school leadership roles. If you love helping people learn and grow, there are some solid options open today.

Employer: Acquire4Hire (Creative Image Learning Center)

Acquire4Hire (Creative Image Learning Center) Location: Decatur, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work with preschoolers in a fun, structured setting using GELDS and Abeka curriculum. You’ll plan lessons, lead classroom activities, communicate with parents, and help keep the classroom safe and clean. Requires CDA/TCC or Early Childhood degree (or in progress), CPR/First Aid, recent fingerprint background check, and 2+ years in a licensed childcare center.

Employer: Mint Mobile Detail

Location: Decatur, GA (intown Atlanta area)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $800–$1,000 per week

Teach and train others in the craft of automotive detailing while also detailing vehicles yourself at clients’ homes and offices. Great fit if you like hands-on work, coaching people, and working independently in a mobile van. Requires a valid driver’s license, strong customer service skills, and the physical ability to do detailed cleaning work.

Employer: The Clifton School

Location: Decatur, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000–$80,000 per year

Lead a state-of-the-art early childhood center serving families from Emory, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, and the CDC. You’ll oversee daily operations, support and coach staff, partner with families, manage budgets, and ensure compliance with NAEYC and DECAL standards. Ideal for someone with strong leadership experience in early education.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the conversation.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.