🚧 Decatur, GA Construction Jobs With Multiple Hands-On Openings

Decatur’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid options for people who like working with their hands. Here are several local roles with clear pay info and room to grow.

Employer: Groome Industrial Service Group

Groome Industrial Service Group Location: Decatur, GA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20–$27 per hour, based on experience

Industrial painting on big projects like power plants and refineries. This role offers paid time off, health benefits after 60 days, and 401(k) with match, plus lots of overtime potential if you like long shifts and physical work.

Employer: Mint Mobile Detail

Mint Mobile Detail Location: Decatur, GA (intown Atlanta area)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $700–$1,000 per week

Mobile auto detailing from a company van, working at customers’ homes and offices. Good fit if you’re detail‑oriented, like working solo, and want a clear path into management, with 401(k) matching and paid training.

Employer: Masscom Install Tech, Inc.

Location: Decatur, GA (Metro Atlanta area)

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $17 per hour

Entry path into the commercial furniture installation trade—building, moving, and installing office systems and case goods. You’ll be active all day, can grow with the company, and get paid time off, some paid holidays, bonuses, and a 401(k) program.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—momentum matters, and the right fit often shows up once you’re already in motion.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.