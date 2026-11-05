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Decatur

Puppy training workshop on November 21 in Decatur

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G7DRB_1Go6DKoc00

PAWS Atlanta will host a Puppy 101 workshop on November 21 at 11:00 a.m. at 5287 Covington Hwy, Decatur, GA. The two-hour class costs $25 and offers expert trainer guidance to help new puppy owners build good habits. Register online: https://pawsatlanta.org/pawsu

This content is adapted from materials provided by PAWS Atlanta

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