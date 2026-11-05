🚌 Decatur, GA Transportation Jobs With Multiple Openings

Decatur has a steady flow of driving and delivery jobs right now, from big national brands to local service groups. If you like being on the road and staying active, these are worth a look.

Employer: Cintas

Cintas Location: Decatur, GA

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Salary: Not listed

Drive a Cintas truck on a set route, delivering and picking up uniforms and facility products while building relationships with existing customers. This role stands out for its 4-day workweek, no nights or weekends for most routes, paid training, bonuses, and strong benefits (medical, 401(k) with match, ESOP, paid time off).

Employer: DeKalb Community Service Board / Claratel Behavioral Health

Location: Decatur, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Transport individuals to clinics, hospitals, and activities while helping with boarding, safety checks, and basic vehicle upkeep. Good fit if you have experience with developmental disabilities, can handle some lifting, and want a mission-driven role serving the local community.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #3118

Location: 2525 N Decatur Rd, Decatur, GA 30033

Type: Part-time (Mid & Closing shifts)

Pay: $15 – $28/hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums and performance incentives

Support Walmart’s Online Grocery Delivery/Pickup by loading vehicles, delivering orders, and confirming customer deliveries. This role offers flexible part-time hours, paid education through Live Better U, and access to health, financial, and PTO benefits depending on your status.

If something here fits your skills, apply soon and don’t be shy about throwing your hat in the ring for more than one role.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.