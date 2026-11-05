🔧 Decatur, GA Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings

Decatur has steady demand right now for people who can fix, clean, and keep buildings running smoothly. If you like hands-on work and seeing the results right away, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Georgia Department of Corrections – Georgia Correctional Industries

Georgia Department of Corrections – Location: Decatur, GA 30034 (work across Northwest Georgia, some statewide travel)

(work across Northwest Georgia, some statewide travel) Salary: Entry $37,696/year, up to $43,475/year

Type: Full-time, Unclassified State of Georgia role

Full-time, Deadline: Apply by 11/15/2026

Hands-on maintenance role doing building repairs and general trades work. Great fit if you have 1+ year of building maintenance or a vocational trade program, can use hand/power tools, read basic wiring diagrams, and lift 50 lbs. A company vehicle is provided for work travel; you’ll work fairly independently and support facilities across the region.

Employer: OneStreet Residential

Location: Decatur, GA 30035

Salary: $28.00/hour (full-time)

(full-time) Type: Full-time, on-site

Full-time, on-site Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8:00 am – 5:00 pm, rotating on-call

Lead maintenance for a 55+ residential community, handling HVAC, electrical, plumbing, appliances, grounds, and pool (if applicable). You’ll supervise maintenance records, help with budgets and capital projects, and keep the property safe and clean. Requires EPA Type II or Universal, 2+ years property/facility maintenance, valid driver’s license, and comfort with on-call work. Comes with benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match, and more).

Employer: Atlanta Cleaning Source

Location: Decatur, GA 30030

Salary: $16/hour training (first 90 days), then $17/hour+ ; current staff $16–$22/hour depending on role/experience

; current staff depending on role/experience Type: Full-time, on-site

Full-time, on-site Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8:00 am – 5:00 pm, no nights or weekends

Team-based cleaning of homes and offices with paid travel time between jobs and mileage reimbursement at $0.76/mile when you drive. You’ll clean kitchens, baths, floors, do deep cleans and move-out jobs, and work around pets. Must have a vehicle, valid driver’s license, and insurance, be okay with physical work, and pass a background check. Offers PTO accrual, retirement plan, paid training, and chances to move up.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local employers often keep good applications on file.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.