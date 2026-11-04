🛒 Decatur, GA Retail Jobs – Multiple Openings With Growth Perks

Decatur’s retail scene is busy and hiring, from hands-on customer service to multi-store leadership. Here are several solid options if you like working with people and staying active on the job.

Employer: Fleet Feet

Fleet Feet Location: Decatur, GA (leads 4 stores: Peachtree City, Buckhead, Canton, Decatur)

(leads 4 stores: Peachtree City, Buckhead, Canton, Decatur) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Top leadership role running four Fleet Feet stores across metro Atlanta. You’ll hire and coach teams, drive sales, and be the face of the brand in the local running community, with strong benefits, 401(k) match, and lots of room to grow.

Employer: U-Haul

Location: Decatur, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed ($100 hiring bonus + $300 certification bonus)

Front-line customer role helping people with truck and trailer rentals, returns, and equipment checks. Good fit if you like staying active, working outside sometimes, and want benefits, bonuses, and paid on-the-job training.

Employer: Wings Mania

Location: Decatur, GA

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Salary: $15.00–$18.00 per hour

Fast-paced cashier job taking orders, running the POS, and keeping the front area clean. Great if you’re quick with basic math, like a busy food spot vibe, and want flexible hours with on-site work.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are open to training the right person. Don’t wait too long; local spots tend to fill roles fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.