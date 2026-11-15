Decatur’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options for both new grads and seasoned pros. Here are a few full-time roles worth a look this week.

Employer: MyEyeDr.

MyEyeDr. Location: Decatur, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (offers competitive salary, sign-on bonus, and production/incentive bonus)

Full-scope optometry in a well-established practice using modern vision tech and a steady patient base. Comes with a comprehensive benefits package, PTO, paid holidays, 401(k), malpractice coverage, and support for optical certifications.

Employer: Vibra Healthcare – North Alabama Specialty Hospital

Location: Listed as Decatur, AL (hospital in Huntsville, AL )

Listed as (hospital in ) Type: Full-time , 12-hour shifts , day or night

, , Salary: Not listed (notes competitive salary + shift differentials)

Hands-on role in a long-term acute care setting with medically complex patients. Requires prior hospital experience, CNA or HS diploma/GED, and offers a comprehensive benefits + PTO package in a specialty acute environment.

Employer: Huntsville Hospital / Decatur Morgan Hospital

Location: Decatur, AL

Type: Full-time, day shift

Salary: Not listed

PACU RN role focused on pre- and post-op care, patient education, and collaboration with a full care team. Great fit if you want to grow in a hospital that emphasizes evidence-based practice, professional development, and strong nurse–patient relationships.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.