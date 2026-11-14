Decatur’s logistics scene is busy right now, with solid options from entry level to senior leadership. If you like keeping products moving and days going fast, these are worth a look.

Employer: Penske Logistics

Penske Logistics Location: Decatur, AL (110 Plugs Dr)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed, bonus eligible

Lead a team of drivers and warehouse staff on the afternoon/evening shift, Monday–Friday. You’ll oversee deliveries, loading/unloading, safety, and performance at a single site, with benefits and room to grow in a large logistics company.

Employer: GE Appliances, a Haier company

Location: Decatur, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

High-impact leadership role managing inventory and materials for uninterrupted production. You’ll drive cost savings, fix shortages, support new product launches, and lead cross-functional teams using lean and Six Sigma tools.

Employer: Fastenal

Location: Decatur, AL 35601 (3108 Hwy 20)

Type: Part-time, 20–28 hrs/week

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Apply by: 11-20-2026

Route-based role where you’ll deliver products, restock customer inventory and vending machines, and keep equipment in good shape. Good fit if you like being on the move, working with customers, and want flexible hours Monday–Saturday.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.