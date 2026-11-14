Decatur’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid openings for folks who like hands-on work and steady hours. If you’ve got welding or HVAC/sheet metal skills, these are worth a look.

Employer: Turner Construction Company

Turner Construction Company Location: Decatur, AL (xPL Offsite Manufacturing Facility)

Decatur, AL (xPL Offsite Manufacturing Facility) Type: Full-time, hourly, non-exempt

Salary: Not listed

Metal fabrication and welding role on a manufacturing project, working with structural steel and basic FCAW welding. You’ll read drawings, prep materials, make fillet welds, and work closely with supervisors and safety/quality teams; OSHA 10 and a passing weld test are key.

Employer: Lavender, Inc.

Location: Decatur, AL

Decatur, AL Type: Full-time

Pay: Up to $35/hour, based on experience

Per Diem: $100/day if you live 75+ miles from the site

Hands-on HVAC and sheet metal work on commercial and industrial jobs, including installing and fabricating ductwork and equipment. At least 5 years’ experience is preferred, with strong blueprint reading and tool skills; comes with health benefits, PTO, and room to grow.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full details, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.